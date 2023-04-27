High End Munich 2023 preview: what to expect from Europe’s high-end hi-fi show

It’s like it never went away, eh? After two enforced years off, the High End Munich show made a spirited comeback last May to reunite hi-fi enthusiasts and industry folk alike in a hearty celebration of high-end hi-fi. It seems like only yesterday the What Hi-Fi? team was ogling Dali’s Kore and Fyne’s Vintage speakers and trying to get hands-on with Pro-Ject’s Metallica turntable without cutting themselves... in between sipping steins and washing down Weisswurst, of course. And yet, it is nearly that time again. With its exhibiting space sold out, High End Munich 2023 is set to host 800 brands and over 20,000 visitors within the walls of the MOC München next month as the event celebrates its 40th year.

Plenty of familiar names (and naturally not-so-familiar but brand-new products) will be present, including Audio Research, Burmester, Chord Electronics, Copland, Dali, Dan D’Agostino, Focal, Fyne Audio, Naim Audio, Mark Levinson, Musical Fidelity, PMC, Sonus Faber and Wilson Benesch. We will save you from an 800-strong list of brands, but you can find a full list of exhibitors here (opens in new tab), from market-leading manufacturers to more boutique brands from around the globe.

What you can find right here is what you can expect from the show (bar what we aren't allowed to share with you yet!), as well as all of the news and highlights when it kicks off in mid-May...

High End Munich info When: Thursday 18th & Friday 19th May (10am-6pm, trade visitors only); Saturday 20th (10am-6pm) & Sunday 21st (10am-4pm) (open to the public) Where: MOC München, Lilienthalallee 40, 80939, Munich, Germany Tickets: €20 Saturday, €10 Sunday. Buy tickets here (opens in new tab)

Astell & Kern

A one-stop shop for hi-res portable music players, Astell & Kern will offer visitors the opportunity to experience its increasingly vast lineup of award-winning players and headphone amps – including the first opportunity to see some upcoming launches. Also, a special invitation-only event on the Saturday (20th) will offer attendees the chance to meet GRAMMY-award-winning jazz guitarist and composer Al Di Meola, who is the brand ambassador of this year's High End show, at the Astell & Kern booth.

Hall 1, Booth E03

Cambridge Audio

Cambridge won't be short on space at Munich, exhibiting both inside and outside of the show halls – which is just as well considering it isn't short of products to display and demo. While the High End show will likely host the company's highest-end Edge range, we wouldn't be surprised if its newest streamers, the AXN10 and MXN10, had a presence too. The British brand will launch something new in Munich, too, and visitors will also get the first chance to see a new product that is set to be revealed before the show.

Hall 3, Booth P04

dCS

High End Munich will be as good a chance as any to experience the dCS Rossini Apex (the most capable digital-to-analogue converter we've ever reviewed, no less) and Vivaldi Apex, which launched last year and are built around the British company's latest, and hugely impressive, Apex Ring DAC platform.

Atrium 4.2, F209 & Hall 1, C13

Fischer & Fischer

German speaker brand Fischer & Fischer will be presenting a "selection" of speakers within its 12-strong catalogue, which stands out for its use of natural slate cabinets. These will be powered by electronics from Accustic Arts and use power supply components and speaker cables from Mudra Akustik and SilverCom.

Atrium 4, F104

Focal, Naim Audio

Both Focal and Naim have come racing out of the blocks this year, the French speaker company with new entry-level Theva and mid-tier Vestia speaker ranges and the British electronics brand with its 50th-anniversary-celebrating Classics series. And there's more to come next month as Naim's anniversary celebrations continue. Focal and Naim will hold a press conference on the Thursday (18th) of the show to unveil more new product. Will we finally get a new Naim Nait, as featured in our 2023 wishlist? Fingers crossed.

Atrium 4.1, F111

Fyne Audio

The Scottish speaker brand will almost certainly continue touring its Vintage Fifteen and Vintage Five speakers, part of a series that was first previewed at last year's Munich show, and which launched at the Bristol Show in February.

Atrium 4.1, E116 & Hall 3, K02/L03

(Image credit: High End Society)

Meridian

Meridian will be launching the "latest acoustic and visual masterpiece" from its Extreme Engineering Programme, which represents the pinnacle of Meridian innovation and engineering and was created to 're-imagine every element of Meridian’s product platforms'. The first fruit of that labour was the 2021-released DSP8000 XE speaker (which will be demoed in the Audio Reference room in Atrium 3.1, Room D111), and the new product – whatever it may be! – embodies the latest innovative technologies developed in the programme.

Atrium 3.1, Room C112

NAD

When NAD announced its retro-modern C 3050 LE streaming amplifier in October, it stated that its 50th-anniversary celebrations last year would go all the way through to around the Munich High End Show, which was where the idea to create NAD Electronics first germinated back in 1972. So, who knows, we might be in for a final commemorative launch from the Canadian brand next month.

PMC

PMC looks set to launch new loudspeakers on the Thursday (18th) if its mysterious teaser on social media (opens in new tab) is anything to go by.

Atrium 3.1, D106

ProAc

ProAc will be back at the High End show for the first time since 2019, with a stand and listening booth offering visitors the chance to hear its premium speakers. ProAc blessed the Bristol Show in February with demonstrations of its K1 standmounters and flagship K10, so we expect those impressive K-Series models to be winging their way to Munich too.

Hall 3, Stand M11

Sonus Faber

An almost impossible brand to walk past at shows, Sonus Faber will be hopping across the borders armed with its recently announced high-end Homage speakers – and, fingers crossed, a 40th-anniversary surprise or two. Watch this space.

Q Acoustics

Munich will mark one of the first outings for Q Acoustics' brand-new, five-strong 5000 Series, which was announced earlier this month and promises to revolutionize mid/bass driver performance with its C3 Continuous Curved Cone technology. This, the British speaker brand says, delivers the best of both worlds: the bass performance of a straight conic cone and the high/mid-range frequency control of a flared cone.

Atrium 4.1, F110

Qobuz

Endorsing the value of hi-res audio streaming, French music service Qobuz will host two listening sessions on the Saturday (20th), where visitors will be treated to a live hi-res presentation of German jazz drummer and composer Wolfgang Haffner's latest album in his very presence. (Registration is required - more info coming soon.)

Hall 2, G14

More to follow...