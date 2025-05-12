2025 is rapidly turning into one of the most turbulent years in recent memory for hi-fi and home cinema fans.

Just five months in, we have seen the launch of key new technologies, potential big price hikes caused by US tariffs and, just this week, the sale of Masimo’s audio brands to Harman International.

Honestly, it has been a genuine rollercoaster ride for the What Hi-Fi? team – and we still have huge events, including High End Munich, to cover.

Here, to help you keep up with all the latest developments, is the latest entry of our weekly Rewind news digest, detailing everything you need to know.

Harman International is buying some big-name hi-fi brands

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The announcement that Harman International has entered a definitive agreement with Masimo to buy its audio brands by the end of the year is without a doubt some of the biggest news to drop in 2025.

The deal will see Harman International, which is owned by Samsung, buy big-name brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, Definitive Technology, Classé, HEOS and Boston Acoustics for the lump sum of $350m.

While we haven’t been given any details about Harman’s plans for each brand, we are cautiously optimistic that the sale could be a good thing for at least a few of them given the company’s AV focus.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Masimo is big, certainly, but it is primarily a medical technology company, so its ownership of audio brands always felt a little odd for many in the hi-fi industry.

Read the full story: Harman is buying Bowers & Wilkins, Marantz and Denon as Masimo sells its consumer audio business

High End Munich is fast approaching

(Image credit: Future)

This year's High End Munich is a big event for a couple of reasons. First, because High End is one of the biggest hi-fi shows in the world.

Each year our team hits the floor and finds more top-end hi-fi treats than can easily be counted.

Given what we know so far, this trend looks set to continue in 2025, with big name brands including Chord, JBL, Qobuz, Elipson, Audiolab and more hosting launch events at the show.

The second, and in some ways more important, reason is that this is the last show to be held in Munich; High End is set to migrate to Vienna next year.

We have covered the event for many years, so the move feels a little bit like the end of an era.

With this in mind, we’re expecting some extra special treats to come out of High End Munich, where our team of experts will be on the ground reporting live.

Read the full story: High End Munich 2025 preview: what to expect from the upcoming hi-fi show

Bang & Olufsen has a new Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen last week launched its new Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth speaker. As the name suggests this is the third A1 speaker it has launched.

At first glance it may look very similar to the five-star Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen), but under the hood B&O has made a few key upgrades.

These include a new woofer that B&O claims is “the largest in its class” and a new tweeter design.

It is powered by two 30-watt Class-D amplifiers, and B&O promises the new A1 will deliver deeper bass, higher volume and generally more detailed audio than its predecessor.

Our reviewers were really impressed with the second generation A1, so if the new model delivers on that promise we could be in for a treat when we get one into our listening rooms.

Read the full story: Bang & Olufsen's incredibly stylish Bluetooth speaker promises "elevated sound" and "enduring design"

We asked a Sony hi-fi legend what his favourite product is

Last week we caught up with What Hi-Fi? Outstanding Contribution Award winner and general audio, wizard Eric Kingdon and asked him which product he is most proud to have worked on.

Kingdon is often called “the ears of Sony” and has worked at the brand for more than 40 years, in which time he has helped to create some of its most iconic products. His hit list includes everything from Award-winning stereo amplifiers to class-leading speakers and Blu-ray players – so there was plenty for him to choose from.

After some gentle pushing from our managing editor, Becky Roberts, he revealed that the Sony STR-DN1080 home cinema amplifier holds a particularly special place in his heart.

Read the full story: “I guess a product becomes truly special when it’s the first thing you switch on when you’re home.” The man behind Sony’s sound picks the product he’s proudest of

MORE:

These are the best AV receivers we have reviewed

We rate the best Bluetooth speakers

Our picks of the best stereo amplifiers