There have been an increasing amount of portable projectors making their way into our test rooms this year, ranging from affordable models to more premium releases such as the Anker Nebula X1.

In the past few years, this entire portable category was a no-go for TV and AV lovers as the entries tended to offer unbalanced picture and barely serviceable sound. But, based on my recent experience reviewing new models that seems to be changing.

Take the Xgimi MoGo 4, for example. This is a can-shaped portable model with lots to love, based on my and the wider team's experience with it.

First launching at £509 / $499 / AU$1299, we say in our review of the MoGo 4 that its "ultra-portable design will be an immediate draw for many, so it’s pleasing to find that its picture is also vibrant and crisp."

It's actually the model I keep coming back to at home, as it's a great way for me to have a full screen in a room where I can't fit an entire 65-inch TV.

I'm also currently testing its slightly more expensive sibling, the Xgimi MoGo 4 Laser (review incoming).

The MoGo 4's impressive performance has lead me to wonder when we could see a increase in quality in the premium portable projector category. Even though it offers a punchy picture, there is no 4K picture or Dolby Atmos sound.

Thankfully, I'm not alone, as some of the top brands in the business have recently launched models targeting the market.

LG just announced it was adding the LG CineBeam S to its ranks – an ultra-short-throw (UST) model can produce 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, as well as squeezing Dolby Atmos-compatible stereo speakers into its cube-shaped body.

This announcement is also hot on the heels of the Samsung The Premiere 5's release – another 4K ultra-portable projector that boasts a hefty price tag.

Where the LG CineBeam S costs £1099 / AU$2499 (around $1460), the Samsung model will set you back an even more eye-watering £1999 / AU$2999 (around $2700).

But, while I am excited about both products, they will have to right some past wrongs to earn a five-star recommendation.

Samsung's The Premiere 5 failed to impress during testing. Our biggest concern with this premium UST model was its overall dull and unrefined picture, which ultimately earned it a three-star rating.

We are yet to review LG's newest portable model, but we did get the chance to put its predecessor – the LG CineBeam Q – through its paces in our test room. While we liked its vibrant picture quality and unique design, the sound performance didn't make a splash which led to an overall three-star review.

That's a sea of middling reviews in the ultra-portable premium projector market, meaning there's yet to be a model that has truly dazzled.

Each of the projectors in this market at the moment seem to fall short of greatness because of various shortcomings, from so-so sound to a short battery life.

I'm still optimistic, though. The combination of top-notch 4K picture quality and a small, portable design are a match made in heaven for movie lovers on the go, so hopefully it is only a matter of time before the balance is struck.

This category truly has a lot to offer, especially for people in situations like me where we just don't have the room for a massive TV that offers 4K capabilities.

So, I'll be waiting hopefully for a promising new model that could be just around the corner.

