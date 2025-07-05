2025 has been a truly left-field year for projectors. Whereas 2024 was the year for traditional, premium home cinema projectors such as the Sony Bravia 8 Projector and JVC DLA-NZ800, 2025 has seen the rise of quirky portable and lifestyle projectors.

We've seen some truly unique projectors enter our AV testing room, including the Xgimi MoGo 4, Optoma Photo Go, Samsung Premiere 5 and Nebula X1.

Each of these projectors has its oddities, whether that's a nifty folding design, a modular expansion kit to improve the audio performance or the fact that a couple of them are redefining the definition of ultra-short throw.

I'll start with the positives and list some of the things I really do like about the aforementioned projectors.

Starting with the Xgimi, I think the design is great. It's stylish and functional, with a handy rotating stand that allows for easy positioning, and it can be folded away into a neat cylinder to take on the go.

The same can be said about the Optoma Photon Go, as it also features a unique form factor that makes it the smallest and most portable ultra-short-throw projector we've seen to date.

It also happens to sound quite good, which can't be said for many portable projectors.

I also want to give Xgimi and Optoma some extra credit for including built-in batteries, as many portable projectors somehow still rely on a connection to the mains in order to work, which sort of defeats the point.

The Samsung Premiere 5, on the other hand, delivers a genuinely impressive sound performance, and its fully-fledged TizenOS streaming system supports every app we could hope for.

The Nebula, on the other hand, is the closest we've seen to a traditional 4K home cinema projector. It features a chassis that our TV and AV Editor, Tom Parsons, likened to a sci-fi turret you'd find in the likes of Star Wars or Battlestar Galactica.

It uses AI to find the perfect picture position and is compatible with a full range of modular accessories, including a handy gimble mount, a wireless speaker system, and even wireless karaoke microphones.

However, there is one unifying aspect that means that, personally speaking, I can't see myself investing in any of them.

While I understand that compromises need to be made for smaller, more portable form factors, I can't get fully on board with the picture trade-offs.

Now, that's not to say that a couple of these projectors don't impress; the Xgimi and Nebula both scored an admirable four for picture.

But as someone who puts picture performance above all else, I'd rather opt for a less convenient projector that delivers the goods where picture performance is concerned.

The Xgimi, Optoma and Samsung feature 1080p resolutions, which can look a bit soft compared to the 4K beamers that we're used to seeing. The Nebula is a 4K projector, but we did find some issues related to picture noise and motion.

Furthermore, the Samsung Premiere 5 and Nebula X1 both sport price tags in the region of £2000. For that money, I could get the five-star BenQ X3100i (£2099), Epson EH-TW7100 (which can now be found for £1349), or even the BenQ W1800 (which currently sits at around £999).

Hisense's C1 projector also sits at around £999 currently, and it features a 4K picture, as well as a rather impressive JBL sound system.

Furthermore, its moderately-sized cube chassis is easy enough to pick up and move around, and with Vidaa on board, streaming is taken care of.

Those final three options are cheap enough that I could also budget for a screen, or even an affordable AV receiver to kick-start a proper home cinema setup.

Admittedly, the most affordable model in this list is the most appealing to me. Xgimi's MoGo 4 projector is cheap enough to justify a good rather than great picture (we reviewed it at £509), and its ultra-compact form factor has truly won me over.

So, if I had to go with any of these quirky new projectors, it would be the Xgimi. However, the Hisense looms large as it steps up to 4K resolution, and it sounds pretty great too.

It might not be super practical to take on the go, but I can always invest in an extension cable if needed.

