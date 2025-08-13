In an ideal world, we would all have the space and cash to be able to have a full-fat projector that can offer top-notch picture quality. But we can't have it all.

That's why many people, myself included, opt for a small portable projector to satisfy their big screen needs. Which ones are worth a second look, though?

It can be difficult to sort through the seemingly endless entry-level portable models from various manufacturers, many of which are far from the peak of excellence.

Fear not, as there are plenty of deals going in the realm of portable projectors. Take, for instance, this deal on the Nebula Anker Capsule 3. You can pick the ultra-portable model up at Amazon for £350, shaving a decent £150 off its original price.

When we put the projector through its paces during testing, we found that it performs well in terms of contrast to provide “surprisingly deep, neutral black tones”.

It can fit into a large coat pocket as well, its small body measuring 16 x 8 x 8cm (hwd) and weighing just 950g.

For sound, its 8W mono speaker delivers “an impressively large and dynamic” audio performance. The bass can sound a little detached, but it is still delivers powerful lower frequencies without distortion or an obvious sense of the bass response ‘bottoming out’.

It’s far from perfect, though. The Nebula model does not go very bright at all, and we say in our review that “dark scenes tend to look a little hollow as the Capsule 3’s lack of brightness means it struggles to pick out some subtle background details.”

With HDR picture, this ultra-portable model lacks the “dynamism and intensity we like to see, but also black levels in HDR mode are nowhere near as good as they are in SDR mode.”

These factors resulted in the projector ultimately earning a three-star rating.

If you are willing to spend just a little more, though, you can pick up a more premium portable model with vibrant picture quality and punchier sound.

Enter the Xgimi MoGo 4 – a dinky little model with lots to love.

It is available at Amazon for £509 which is of course more pricey than the current deal on the Anker Nebula Capsule 3.

But this four-star model is certainly worth the extra cash if your budget can stretch to it. During testing, we liked its “sharp and punchy picture”, as well as its lightweight design.

We say in our review when watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: “The MoGo 4 manages to portray a nicely balanced picture, with the branches of trees in the background appearing crisp.”

While the sound quality remains pretty localised, we were impressed by its clarity when it comes to voices. Still, if you want to upgrade your sound system to the next level, you would be better off investing in a separate speaker or soundbar system.

Its can-shaped build makes it easy to take with you on the go and, although it's not quite as small as the Anker model, it is still easy to pop in a bag and take on a trip. A small remote control also comes attached to the projector’s body, so you don’t need to worry about lugging multiple components around.

As there’s not much space in my room for a full-fat 75-inch OLED (one day…), I have recently been using the MoGo 4 for evening movie nights as much as I can.

So if you're not sure which portable projector is easy to live with and gives a good bang for your buck, the Xgimi MoGo 4 is certainly worth a second look.

