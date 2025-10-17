We've just revealed the full list of What Hi-Fi? Award winners, and it includes a fresh cohort of new five-star projectors.

One of the new entries to our Awards list is the Hisense M2 Pro, a compact coffee table-style projector that delivers a big, punchy, and detailed picture, greatly exceeding expectations based on its small footprint.

We've bestowed it an Award based on its launch price of £1299; however, we're already seeing some substantial discounts, which makes it an even better option.

In fact, you can snap it up for just £999 at Amazon right now, saving you hundreds of pounds on this top-notch projector.

Save £300 Hisense M2 Pro: was £1,299 now £999 at Amazon The Hisense M2 Pro is a compact all-in-one home cinema solution that offers a big picture payoff without occupying too much space. With streaming and audio built in, it's an effective plug-and-play option for anyone who can't commit to a full-sized 4K beamer.

The Hisense M2 Pro packs a lot into a small and stylish package. It features a 4K image (up to a whopping 200 inches) with support for HDR in the HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG formats.

We approved of its punchy, yet balanced, colours in our full review, as well as how it never attempts to push past its capabilities; instead opting to deliver a consistent and immersive picture within its means.

Elsewhere, you'll find Hisense's full Vidaa smart system built in, meaning you can access your favourite streaming services without having to plug anything in. That's especially good news considering that the M2 Pro only features one HDMI socket, which is its only notable flaw.

It even has a fairly basic 10W 2.0 channel speaker system built in, which we actually think is pretty good by projector standards.

When set to the Theatre mode, we find that it produces a surprisingly open and clear sound that will certainly make do for occasional use, though you'll be pleased to hear that the HDMI socket does support eARC.

All of this comes in a charming, compact design that's designed to be tucked away when not in use, and Hisense even kindly provides a carrying case to keep it protected when stored away or on the go.

Amazon's £300 saving makes this likeable little projector even more compelling, so don't miss this deal if you're looking to score this Award-winner at a discounted price.

Read our full Hisense M2 Pro review

Check out all of the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winners

And here are the best projectors in 2025