Hisense has launched its L9Q triple laser ultra short throw (UST) projector, hoping to tempt buyers looking for a big-screen experience without the faff of wall or ceiling mounting.

The projector was unveiled at CES in January and combines a UST design with high-brightness laser technology and integrated audio from Devialet.

The launch extends Hisense's established presence in the ultra short throw projector market – the Hisense PL2 is currently our recommended ultra short throw projector of choice in our best projectors buying guide.

The L9Q's $6000 pricing places it substantially above both the PL2 (around $2000) and the company's PX3-Pro model ($3499), showing Hisense's ambition to expand into a higher-end market.

At the core of the L9Q lies Hisense's LPU Digital Laser Engine 2.0, which uses red, green, and blue pure laser light sources to achieve what the manufacturer claims is 110 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour space.

The system projects 4K resolution images at sizes up to 200 inches while maintaining a compact footprint that allows positioning just inches from the projection surface – a notable increase over the PL2's maximum 150-inch capability.

The L9Q also delivers up to 5000 ANSI lumens of brightness with a 5000:1 contrast ratio, designed to maintain image quality in rooms with ambient lighting conditions.

This brightness specification significantly exceeds the 2,700 lumens available from the Award-winning PL2 as well, though, as always, we’ll let your eyes decide the final verdict on real-world performance.

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense rates the laser system for over 25,000 hours of operation, while image processing includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and IMAX Enhanced formats, alongside MEMC motion interpolation technology for smoother reproduction of fast-moving content.

The L9Q also has a Filmmaker Mode, which presents content without additional image processing, with the aim of maintaining the director's original creative intent.

Gaming specs include a 12ms input lag with dedicated Game Mode functionality – an improvement over the 30ms gaming performance noted in the PL2.

Elsewhere, the partnership with Devialet provides a 6.2.2 surround sound system incorporating the French company's acoustic engineering prowess.

This built-in solution aims to address typical UST projector audio limitations, though we'll have to reserve judgement to see how it stacks up against one of the best soundbars .

Setup for the L9Q includes a smattering of installation features, including Auto Screen Alignment and Auto Screen Fit technology, alongside manual keystone correction capabilities.

(Image credit: Hisense)

Elsewhere, the whole ensemble is powered by Google TV, providing access to streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Voice control via Google Assistant is a given, and the system includes Chromecast and AirPlay2 screen mirroring, along with connectivity options that include multiple HDMI ports, USB connections, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth.

We’ve yet to see the Hisense L9Q in action for ourselves, but given its substantial price tag and well-reviewed performance of its siblings, we’re certainly looking forward to it gracing our test rooms in the hopefully not-too-distant future.

The Hisense L9Q is available now in the United States for $6000. UK and Australian pricing and release date details remain to be confirmed. We'll update this article when we get them.

