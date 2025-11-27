Black Friday proper is mere hours from starting, but with Amazon and friends having run sales all month, there are a wealth of discounts on everything from premium OLED TVs to affordable speakers available right now.

But with so many retailers pumping out deals, cutting through the noise to find the biggest savings on the top products actually worth your time and money can be tricky.

To help, our editors have been furiously browsing storefronts, checking the price on all the products they can find that we’ve fully reviewed and recommend.

And today, they have three deals in particular that they recommend. Here’s what you need to know about them.

A rare discount on Award-winning wireless earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Recommended by Alastair Stevenson (editor in chief)

There are so many wireless earbuds available right now. But if you were to ask our editor which he’d personally recommend, the answer is simple. He’d go for Technics’ latest flagship EAH-AZ100.

A deal on Amazon means you can grab the five-star, Award-winning earbuds for £209.99 (save £49). That’s a rare discount, with the buds only having gone that low in price once before, since going on sale earlier this year.

The reason he likes them? Because they offer a wonderfully transparent, spacious, refined sound that, for him, is a cut above every rival set he’s heard this year. If you’re a serious music fan who wants an authentic, as-it-was-recorded experience, these buds are a very enticing option – trust us.

Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259 now £209.99 at Amazon Offering a transparent, but engaging and spacious sound, if you're a serious music fan who wants to hear your music as close to the artist's intention as possible, then Technics' latest earbuds are a fantastic option.

An excellent Sony projector for a proper home cinema

(Image credit: Future)

Recommended by Tom Parsons (TV and AV editor)

Most of the deals on projectors doing the rounds are on portable or coffee table units. And that’s fine; those types of projectors have their charms and place. But, there’s no denying they don’t offer the same “proper” home cinema experience as a decent long throw.

Thankfully, if that’s what you are looking for, our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, has spotted a special Black Friday treat for you. Specifically, you can buy the five-star Sony VPL‑XW5000ES for £3999 at Richer Sounds right now. Cheap? No. But that’s still a massive £2000 discount on its normal price.

For your money, you’ll be treated to one of the best projectors we’ve tested, capable of native 4K, and wonderfully rich HDR performance that’s a cut above all the rivals we tested it against. Trust us, if you need a projector for a full-fat home cinema, then this is one of your best options right now.

Save £2,000 Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £5,999 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds If you're looking for native 4K projector, look no further than this five-star performer from Sony. Not only did we rate it highly when we reviewed it, but the projector has also gone on to win the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years. We praised its "stunningly detailed native 4K pictures" and "impressive black levels and contrast", and while it certainly isn't cheap, it remains the most affordable native 4K projector on the market.

A final victory lap for a former Award-winner

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Recommended by Kashfia Kabir (hi-fi and audio editor)

The Arcam A5 may have been dehtroned by its successor, the Arcam A5+, at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025, but it's still a great amp.

Especially right now, as it has had its price slashed, making it one of the best affordable options for hi-fi fans on a strict budget, or looking to start their first rack. You can buy the former Award winner for a modest £499 at Richer Sounds. That’s a huge £250 discount on its normal price.

For the money, you’ll be treated to a well-made amp with enough muscle to drive any price-appropriate speaker you choose. But, most importantly, one that sounds great. As we said in our review:

"This is a superbly rounded performer that simply gets on with the job of playing music without intruding on the experience. Partner it with suitably capable sources and speakers, and it will invariably deliver musical and enjoyable results".

Just make sure to act fast, as with the A5+ out, once stocks of the A5 dry up, that’ll be it. You won’t get another chance.