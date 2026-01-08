Bose's SoundTouch speakers aren't going to be quite as bricked as originally planned.

In October, Bose announced it would end cloud support for the SoundTouch range, and shut down the mobile app. This prompted outrage from customers, who would see their speakers lose all smart functionality, and only work over Bluetooth, or plugged in via AUX or HDMI.

Worse, Bose offered no compensation or trade-in scheme.

But now the US firm has listened to its customers and managed to keep some smart features working.

In a letter to customers, it announced that it will keep the SoundTouch app running with most of its features still available just without the cloud. Cloud support will now end on 6th May, rather than the original date of 18th February.

Bose is also releasing its SoundTouch API documentation so anyone with the right knowhow can create their own features.

On 6th May, the SoundTouch app will update "to a version that supports key functions without relying on the cloud," Bose wrote. Just open the app and it will update itself automatically.

After this date, the app will still allow you to set up and configure your system, control playback and group multiple speakers together. But you will lose access to presets, and the ability to browse and play music streaming services directly from the SoundTouch app.

You also won't receive security updates. Bose recommends you only use your SoundTouch speakers on a secure, private network.

To keep streaming to your SoundTouch speaker after 6th May, stream direct from the music app in question and send the audio from your device to your speaker via AirPlay, Bluetooth or AUX. You can still stream direct to the speaker via Spotify Connect through the Spotify app.

Bose says it will release more information in the coming months. In the meantime, you can read more on the dedicated support page.

So there you have it, good news of a sort. Or slightly less bad news, maybe.

SoundTouch devices are quite old now, having launched in 2013, but it was still an outrage that Bose would remove most of the features with no compensation for customers. One reader contacted us up in arms that they had spent £2000 on SoundTouch speakers shortly before the original announcement. Hopefully today's news leaves them slightly less cheesed off than before.

