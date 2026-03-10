Sonos has announced a new portable wireless speaker. The Sonos Play sits between the Roam 2 and Move 2, and is the same price as the Apple HomePod 2. But its portability is a major selling point – it even has a removable utility loop on the back to make it easy to carry.

The Play packs 24 hours of battery life, and is rated IP67 for protection against dust and full immersion in water. It also has a built-in power bank to charge your phone on the go, much like the five-star JBL Charge 6.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Its name harks back the Sonos Play range of speakers (Play:1, Play:3 etc) from years gone by. Which suggests Sonos wants to get back to its roots following a rough couple of years which saw a disastrous app update and the launch of its disappointing Ace wireless headphones.

Article continues below

Like Sonos' other portable speakers, the Play has Bluetooth which lets you pair up to four Play or Move 2 speakers together without the need for wi-fi. Though wi-fi is also onboard, so it can work as part of your networked home system too.

Like the burly Move 2, the Play comes with a wireless charging base, and has Sonos' TruePlay room calibration tech for optimising the sound to your surroundings. It also supports the usual roster of streaming services including Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos has also announced a new Era speaker. Like other 'SL' models, the Era 100 SL is identical so its namesake except for the fact it lacks a microphone. That means no voice controls, but also a lower price tag.

The Era 100 earned five stars in our review, and the SL model should offer the same winning sound.

Like all Sonos speakers, both the Play and Era 100 SL were tuned with input from the Sonos Soundboard, which is described as comprising "leaders across music, film, and more". We're promised a sound that's true to the artist's intent.

The new Sonos Play costs £299 / $299 / AU$499, and the Era 100 SL £169 / $189 / AU$289 (the standard Era 100 currently costs £199 / $199 / AU$319). Pre-orders are open now, with shipping starting on 31st March.

