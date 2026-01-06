Samsung's new Music Studio wireless speakers have a touch of Ikea about them
No self-assembly required
Alongside its 2026 TV lineup, Samsung has announced two new wireless speakers at CES 2026. The Samsung Music Studio 7 and 5 both have minimalist designs and plenty of features, but only the 7 supports hi-res audio.
The 5 – which is the smaller of the two, pictured above – looks similar to the Ikea Nattbad Bluetooth speaker which launched over the summer. It has a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide providing "clear, balanced sound" and AI Dynamic Bass Control for deeper, distortion-free low frequencies.
As well as Bluetooth connectivity, it has wi-fi casting, support for streaming services and voice controls.
The Music Studio 7 supports hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, though it is wi-fi-only – there's no Bluetooth onboard. It promises a more immersive sound thanks to its 3.1.1-channel "spatial audio" – though there's no mention of what “spatial audio” means in this context outside of some top-firing drivers.
It has the same AI Dynamic Bass Control as its smaller sibling, as well as Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology to reduce signal overlap for “cleaner directionality”. Its ‘super tweeter’ can extend the frequency range up to 35kHz for more detail in the higher frequencies.
The Music Studio 7 can pair with other units or Samsung TVs via the brand's Q-Symphony tech, while the Studio 5 can't.
Samsung hasn't announced pricing or availability yet, but we'll bring you those details when we have them.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
MORE:
All the news from CES 2026 live
Samsung has also announced a new portable projector at CES
Read our Samsung S95H hands-on review
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.