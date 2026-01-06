Alongside its 2026 TV lineup, Samsung has announced two new wireless speakers at CES 2026. The Samsung Music Studio 7 and 5 both have minimalist designs and plenty of features, but only the 7 supports hi-res audio.

The 5 – which is the smaller of the two, pictured above – looks similar to the Ikea Nattbad Bluetooth speaker which launched over the summer. It has a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide providing "clear, balanced sound" and AI Dynamic Bass Control for deeper, distortion-free low frequencies.

As well as Bluetooth connectivity, it has wi-fi casting, support for streaming services and voice controls.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Music Studio 7 supports hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, though it is wi-fi-only – there's no Bluetooth onboard. It promises a more immersive sound thanks to its 3.1.1-channel "spatial audio" – though there's no mention of what “spatial audio” means in this context outside of some top-firing drivers.

It has the same AI Dynamic Bass Control as its smaller sibling, as well as Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology to reduce signal overlap for “cleaner directionality”. Its ‘super tweeter’ can extend the frequency range up to 35kHz for more detail in the higher frequencies.

The Music Studio 7 can pair with other units or Samsung TVs via the brand's Q-Symphony tech, while the Studio 5 can't.

Samsung hasn't announced pricing or availability yet, but we'll bring you those details when we have them.

