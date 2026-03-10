Marquee audio brands Focal and Naim will soon have a new owner

Their parent company is being taken over by Belgian firm Barco

Focal Mu-so Hekla in demo listening room
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Audio firms Focal and Naim are being taken over by a Belgian firm better known for its healthcare tech. Barco has fingers in the healthcare, enterprise and entertainment pies, so might seem like an odd fit with the audio brands' parent company VerVent. But Barco says it has designs on the future of audio-visual entertainment.

“Today marks an important step in Barco’s ambition to shape the future of immersive audiovisual experiences,” said An Steegen, Barco's CEO.

“By welcoming VerVent and its iconic Focal and Naim brands into the Barco family, we accelerate our strategy to deliver fully integrated solutions where image and sound reinforce each other seamlessly.”

The deal is worth approximately €135 million (around £117 million / $157 million / AU$220 million).

Barco says it “intends to support [VerVent]'s ongoing strategic plan” so hopefully nothing will change for Naim or Focal in the short term at least.

