Audio firms Focal and Naim are being taken over by a Belgian firm better known for its healthcare tech. Barco has fingers in the healthcare, enterprise and entertainment pies, so might seem like an odd fit with the audio brands' parent company VerVent. But Barco says it has designs on the future of audio-visual entertainment.

“Today marks an important step in Barco’s ambition to shape the future of immersive audiovisual experiences,” said An Steegen, Barco's CEO.

“By welcoming VerVent and its iconic Focal and Naim brands into the Barco family, we accelerate our strategy to deliver fully integrated solutions where image and sound reinforce each other seamlessly.”

Focal makes high-end speakers and all-in-one systems such as the Mu-So Hekla (pictured). But it is just as well known for its premium headphones such as the Bathys and Stellia. Naim is also well regarded for hi-fi components such as the Mu-so 2 wireless speaker and Nait 50 and Uniti Atom amplifiers.

We have asked both brands what this will mean for them, and will update this if we hear back.

As well as the devices already mentioned, VerVent makes studio monitors and automotive and yachting systems, as well as custom installation and home theatre offerings.

The acquisition is said to “enable Barco’s evolution towards integrated audiovisual solutions, offering high‑end visualisation and audio solutions to both consumer and professional customers.” Beyond the home market, Barco says this will create opportunities in the home cinema, public spaces and professional cinema arenas.

The deal is worth approximately €135 million (around £117 million / $157 million / AU$220 million).

Barco says it “intends to support [VerVent]'s ongoing strategic plan” so hopefully nothing will change for Naim or Focal in the short term at least.

