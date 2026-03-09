Monday has once again reared its ugly head. But as a silver lining, alongside having to schlepp it back to work, the new week also brings a fresh entry into our weekly Rewind, hi-fi and home cinema news digest.

And while the past week wasn’t brimming with “news”, especially if you were hoping for fresh AV hardware from Apple, there were a few big headlines any music or movie aficionado should be aware of.

Blu-ray is making a comeback

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve talked about the vinyl revival and the ongoing promise of a CD resurgence, but last week it was a very different physical media format that made a comeback.

Specifically, last week, fresh stats from the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) showed 4K Blu-ray sales in the US rose by 12 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024. Which means, for once, we were taking a nail out of the coffin of our reviewers' favourite test disc format – though, as noted by our senior staff writer, Lewis Empson, there’s one other big thing that needs to happen before we start pulling the party streamers out… Streamers! Get it!

Read the full story: Streaming remains on top, but 4K Blu-ray is making a comeback

Apple had an event

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple hosted a series of live experiences last week, which saw it trickle out a steady stream of new hardware. These included the hotly rumoured iPhone 17e, which is an affordable variant of the Award-winning iPhone 17 we tested last year, and an upgraded iPad Air, which the firm claims is “30 per cent faster” than its predecessor.

Cool, yes, but as regular What Hi-Fi? readers know, not the hardware we were hoping for. Looks like we’ll be waiting a little, or a lot, longer for the new Apple TV 4K we’ve been wishing for…

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read the full story: Another Apple event passes by – where on Earth is the new Apple TV 4K?

We finished reviewing our first Dolby Atmos FlexConnect system

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect has been a hot topic in the What Hi-Fi? viewing rooms since it was first unveiled at the IFA tradeshow years ago. Which is why LG’s Sound Suite appearing in our viewing and listening rooms caused quite a stir, as it’s the first system we’ve been able to review with the tech.

The system is comprised of the Korean giant’s flagship H7 soundbar, W7 subwoofer and two M7 speakers. And while we were very impressed with certain parts of the system, especially its FlexConnect-powered room and position calibration, its slightly aggressive, shouty performance stopped it from truly shining during testing.

Read our full LG Sound Suite review

Magico unveiled new “mid-range” speakers

(Image credit: Magico)

Calling a set of speakers with a £159,000 starting price (£179,000 if you go for one of the premium high gloss finishes) 'mid-range' may sound a little weird, but viewed in context, that’s exactly what Magico’s new S7 speakers are.

The premium speakers are the step-down option in the firm’s current range, sitting below the even more premium M-series. Despite their step-down status, they come with a number of the M9’s more premium features.

Chief among these is the inclusion of Magico's Elliptical Symmetry Crossover tech, which works to maintain phase and frequency linearity while reducing intermodulation distortion.

And while many will still baulk at the mid-range description, a number of our more flush readers on our socials think it’s entirely reasonable, including commenter Tenacious_Ste, who chimed:

“Obviously, I love the fact that they use Elliptical Symmetry Crossover to maintain phase and frequency linearity while reducing intermodulation distortion. I mean, that's gotta be worth $179k alone…”

Read the full story: Magico's new S7 mid-range speaker uses tech from the flagship M Series

We took a trip down memory lane

(Image credit: Future)

Have we mentioned we’re turning 50 this year? And while the big day doesn’t technically happen for a few months, last week we decided to start the festivities by taking a nostalgic look at some of the articles from the very first issue of What Hi-Fi?, which was published all the way back in 1976. And you wouldn’t believe what we found…

Read the full story: A look back to 1976 and the first issue of What Hi-Fi? Magazine

MORE:

These are the best floorstanding speakers we’ve reviewed

Our reviewers rate the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Our picks of the best standmount speakers