Magico's new S7 mid-range speaker uses tech from the flagship M Series

News
By published

One model of which costs almost £1 million

A Magico S7 (2026) floorstanding speaker on a pink background.
(Image credit: Magico)

'Bargain' is probably not the word that springs to mind when considering a £180,000 speaker. But when said speaker uses the same tech as a model that costs close to £1 million, it does seem incredible value for money.

That's the promise of Californian brand Magico's S7 2026, the flagship model of its mid-range S Series, and the replacement for the previous-gen S7 which was retired last year after a decade of service.

The S7 comes in a choice of 12 finishes: six Softec (powder coat) options, and six High Gloss (automobile paint). Softec options are £159,000 (around $211,000 / AU$302,000) per pair, and High Gloss are £178,000 (around $237,000 / AU$338,000) per pair. It goes on sale in the third quarter of the year.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.