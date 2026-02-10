Norwegian speaker brand Arendal has unveiled its latest range of hi-fi and home cinema speakers. According to Arendal, the 1610 Series seeks to deliver high-end performance in a design that suits a broad range of spaces, listening distances and use cases.

Accordingly, the new series has been designed to take account of imperfect rooms and compromised placement, with the 1610 range envisioned as suitable for getting the most out of your music or being integrated within a home cinema system.

The new range consists of four new models: the 1610 Tower 8 three-way floorstanders, the 1610 Bookshelf 8 three-way standmounts, the 1610 Slim 8 on-wall units and the 1610 Center 8 channel speaker.

Those Tower 8 floorstanders are equipped with a 28mm aluminium tweeter alongside a 12.7cm midrange unit and a trio of 20cm woofers, while the Bookshelf 8 boast the same 28mm aluminium tweeter and 12.7cm midrange driver, working with a single 20cm woofer.

(Image credit: Arundal)

The Slim and Centre speakers also house the same 28mm aluminium tweeter and single 12.7cm midrange drivers as their stablemates, with the Center 1 featuring twin 20cm woofers over the single woofer found in the Slim.

The entire range takes design DNA from Arendal's flagship 1528 line, including the brand's time-alignment technology for more coherent wave propagation and more controlled sonic dispersion through carefully shaped waveguides.

The speakers also boast rigid HDF cabinets in pursuit of more stable, balanced performance in a range of listening environments.

According to Arendal’s founder, Jan Ove Lassesen: “With 1610, we’re deliberately moving the reference point. This is high-end sound built for customers who expect real value for their money – not inflated pricing justified by marketing narratives or tradition.”

The new 1610 Series is available in Basalt or Polar finishes, with prices as follows:

- 1610 Tower 8: £5900 / $7600 / €6900 per pair

- 1610 Bookshelf 8: £2800 / $3600 / €3300 per pair

- 1610 Slim 8: £2200 / $2800 / €2600 per pair

- 1610 Center 8: £1800 / $2100 / €2300

