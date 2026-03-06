British audio manufacturer Leak has announced its first-ever dedicated music streamer, the TruStream.

Following Leak's return to the audio world in 2020 with the likes of the Stereo 130 amp and CDT CD transport, the established brand is now turning its attention to modern music streaming with its debut network player.

At the heart of the new player is an ESS Sabre ES9038Q2M DAC chip, complemented by ESS's HyperStream II architecture and 'Time Domain Jitter Eliminator' technologies for reducing timing inaccuracies and improving sonic fidelity. The TruStream also makes use of a post-DAC active filter circuit designed to "unlock the potential of the (DAC's) performance and dynamic range".

Leak's debutante uses Silent Angel's dedicated streaming platform, the same as you'll find in the recently revealed half-width Mission 778S network player.

(Image credit: Leak)

In terms of hi-res audio, the TruStream supports PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD512. Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and TuneIn radio are all on the menu, as is Silent Angel’s own Internet Radio platform. It's also UPnP/DLNA compliant for connecting to your home network, and is Roon Ready.

For physical connection, the vintage-looking music streamer offers a USB-C audio input and twin USB-A ports. Optical and coaxial outputs cater for the digital side, while balanced XLR and single-ended RCA outputs are supplied on the analogue end. If you want to get up close and personal, a 6.5mm headphone port has you covered.

The TruStream sports a vintage "mid-century" look, blending a walnut wood-veneered cabinet alongside an aluminium chassis.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Leak TruStream network player will be available from April, priced at £999 / €1199 / $1495 / AU$2199.

MORE:

We tested three excellent DACs in a head-to-head – and found the ultimate desktop upgrade

Now Playing: discover the 6 test room bangers soundtracking our March

These are the best music streamers on the market