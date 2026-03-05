Nothing's colourful wireless over-ears offer a staggering 130 hours of playback on a single charge

News
By published

Colourful cans with marathon battery life

Nothing Headphone (a) wireless headphones stacked on top of one another
(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has unveiled its second pair of mainline wireless over-ear headphones, and you can hardly miss them.

The colourful new Nothing Headphone (a) follow from the rather middling debut of the Headphone (1) from last year, this time aiming at a younger, trendier audience via their bass-oriented sound signature, lower price tag and colourful embellishments.

Nothing Headphone (a) earcup closeup in pink

(Image credit: Nothing)

The big headline grabber on the features front is battery life. The Headphone (a) will furnish you with a rather staggering 135 hours of playback with ANC switched off, while a five-minute quick charge will provide around five hours of further listening in a pinch. At any price, we're struggling to think of a pair of wireless headphones that can match those numbers.

The Headphone (a) sport a similar aesthetic as the the established Headphone (1), albeit with rounded earcups which now boast a splash of extra colour.

The new over-ears opt for a combination of three main control types: a roller, a paddle and a customisable button, while a memory foam headband and earcups are designed for greater user comfort.

The Nothing Headphone (a) are available now, priced at £149 / €159, a good deal cheaper than the £299 / $299 / AU$549 of the standard Headphone (1). White, black and pink earcup finishes are on the menu, as well as a natty limited edition yellow colourway arriving on April 6th.

MORE:

We tested three excellent DACs in a head-to-head – and found the ultimate desktop upgrade

Now Playing: discover the 6 test room bangers soundtracking our March

Best headphones 2026: tested by our experts

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.