Earfun has unveiled two pairs of budget headphones at IFA 2025: the new flagship Air Pro 4+ buds and the next-gen Wave Pro X over-ear headphones.

The Air Pro 4+ are a pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds which, true to Earfun form, go big on features and small on price, while the Wave Pro X are wireless over-ears with a similar aim in mind.

We'll kick off with the Air Pro 4+ buds, which employ 10mm dynamic drivers and a balanced armature arrangement to deliver, claims Earfun, "cavernous bass, crisp highs and sweet mids".

The IP55-rated earbuds introduce Earfun's own 'Non Side-Fitted Acoustic Architecture', designed to optimise the driver suspension for better sonic resonance and a cleaner, more detailed sonic character.

The new flagship buds support the hi-res aptX Lossless and LDAC codecs, allowing you to transmit 24-bit streams from compatible source devices. A six-microphone array uses AI-powered environmental monitoring to bring voices to the fore and diminish any background noises from intruding into voice calls.

Battery life clocks in at an impressive total of 54 hours (36 with ANC on), while a 10-minute fast-charge grants three hours of playback in a pinch. Further features include Google Fast Pair for Android devices and in-ear detection, as well as a low-latency gaming mode.

(Image credit: Earfun)

Moving over to Earfun's second pair of over-ears, the new Wave Pro X are fitted with dual diaphragm drivers (40mm and 10mm), which seek to offer an "emotive experience" thanks to their immersive signature and "dynamic sound".

There is support for aptX Lossless and LDAC codecs as in the earbuds, and if you want wired listening, higher-quality audio is available via a wired 3.5mm connection.

The IP55-rated Wave Pro X headphones use a five-mic array and AI algorithms to enhance your voice when taking calls, whereas total battery life is claimed to be a rather massive 100 hours. We don't see many headphones get to those figures, although the more costly Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 also manage to get to around 100 hours with ANC off.

As with the earbuds, the new over-ears offer Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting to multiple devices simultaneously, as well as Google Fast Pair for Android devices and a low-latency gaming mode if you're pursuing your latest high score.

There's also support for Auracast, the increasingly popular sharing protocol which lets headphones connect to any number of compatible devices, sources or broadcast streams.

Both new models are customisable via the companion Earfun app, from which you can toggle gaming mode, access the customisable equaliser and check the battery status of your headphones or earbuds.

The Earfun Air Pro 4+ earbuds will be available in mid-October, priced at $100 / £90. The Earfun Wave Pro X over-ear headphones will launch in January 2026, also priced at $100 / £90.

