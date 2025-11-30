If you thought the Black Friday TV deals were good, check out this early Cyber Monday deal.

The 65-inch Hisense U8N, which launched at a price of £1800, can now be picked up for just £769 at Hughes.

I suspect this is your last chance to get this deal, as this is an older model that has now been officially discontinued, and most retailers have now sold out.

When the Hisense U8N first landed last year, its £1800 price tag pitched it deep into OLED territory. Now that it's available for under £800, it suddenly becomes a very different – and far more compelling – proposition.

Design and build feel like a serious step up from previous Hisense sets. The stand is solid and stable – heavy enough that shifting the TV demands two people – and the slimmer speaker grille leaves ample room underneath for a soundbar.

The 4K 65-inch panel uses Mini LED backlighting and Quantum Dot tech, and the TV supports all four of the current HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Gaming specs are great, too, with support for 4K/120Hz (and 4K/144Hz if you've got a powerful PC), VRR, ALLM and gaming in Dolby Vision. There are just two HDMI 2.1 sockets, though.

Picture-wise, once you tweak the settings, the U8N is a really good peformer. Blacks aren’t quite OLED-deep, but shadows retain detail, and bright scenes stay controlled rather than blown out.

In dark film scenes, contrast and shadow detail are rich; in bright sunlit HDR scenes the TV’s high peak brightness makes highlights pop. Upscaling older 1080p or lower-res content also impresses – grain, texture and shadow detail remain intact, preserving older films’ character.

Sound is a bit of a weak spot – the built-in 2.1.2 setup is serviceable at modest volumes, but strained when pushed harder – but hopefully this super-low price leaves space in your budget for a soundbar.

In short, while the Hisense U8N once looked like a not-great choice alongside similarly priced OLED sets, it looks like exceptional value with this super-cheap Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal.