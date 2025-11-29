Black Friday always brings out some brilliant deals for the buying public from the biggest brands in tech. And in the world of wireless headphones, those brands don’t get much bigger than Bose and Sony.

At this time of year, you are guaranteed to have money off multiple models from both of these giants, and 2025 is no different.

While it’s good to have so many deals to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to recommend which model to buy because they’re so close in terms of both performance and price.

But this year, it’s a bit more straightforward…

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save 25% (£100) Sony WH-1000XM6: was £399 now £299 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet, boasting not only excellent comfort, but great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling skills and stunning sound quality. They only launched a few months ago, so we doubt they will fall lower than this before 2026.

This year, it’s between the Sony WH-1000XM6, which I use daily and have been using ever since their launch back in May this year and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), which launched in October.

Both are flagship pairs of wireless headphones, but I can only recommend one of these deals.

The Sonys normally cost £399, but I’m pleased to report they are currently sitting at their lowest price ever of £299 at Amazon.

The Bose come in at £450, and they are currently available for £399 at Amazon. Not a bad price, but the Sonys are cheaper, so they win this particular battle, and that’s before we’ve even touched upon the way these two pairs of ANC over-ears perform.

In terms of design, it’s a close-run thing. Both pairs feel comfortable on your head and are suited to long periods of use – perfect for long commutes or the occasional long-haul flight. Both pairs fold away completely, so you can store them in a bag easily.

When you want to cut out external noise, the Bose just about edge it, but I am talking by the finest of margins. The Sonys still remove background grumbles effortlessly and do so with less of a heavy hand than the Bose.

The way the Bose go about their ANC business is a bit more brutal, which not everyone enjoys. And I think Sony’s call quality is the best in the business, capable of virtually erasing all wind noise from your conversations.

But it’s in the sound quality stakes where the gap is biggest. The Bose just can’t match the detail, clarity and dynamics of the WH-1000XM6. I think the difference is obvious and one you can't ignore, especially when you consider the price difference.

We couldn’t make it any clearer than our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) review, which says, “Musically, they’re (Sony XM6) what we can confidently call ‘next level’”.

Even though it’s great to see both flagship pairs discounted, my money would go straight to the Sony WH-1000XM6. With £100 off at Amazon, and still £100 cheaper than the Bose, to me, this decision is the biggest Black Friday no-brainer I’ve seen so far.

