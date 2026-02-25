Sony WF-1000XM6 Check Amazon Check Walmart Bluetooth version: 5.3 (SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3)

Battery life: 8hrs (24hrs total)

Weight: 6.2g each

Finishes: x 2 (black, platinum silver) Sony has done it again. The XM6 are top all-rounders, with a sublime sound, excellent noise cancellation and a stacked feature set. They could be more comfortable, though, and the battery life is two hours shy of the Technics. Pros Wonderfully natural, musical sound

Excellent detail and dynamics

Superb noise cancelling

Great call quality Cons Limited ear-tip options

Bulky case Technics EAH-AZ100 $283.09 at Amazon $297.99 at Amazon $299.99 at Walmart $299.99 at Best Buy Bluetooth: 5.3 (LDAC, SBC, AAC, LC3)

Battery life: 10hrs (28hrs total)

Weight: 5.9g each

Finishes: x 4 (black, silver, midnight blue, champagne gold) The EAH-AZ100 are also multi-talented buds. The fit is great, and they offer better battery life than the Sonys. But they're beaten for sound and ANC. Pros Balanced, enjoyable sound

Very good detail and weight

More comfortable eartips

Better battery life Cons ANC isn't as good

XM6 sound even clearer, more detailed and more dynamic

The wireless earbuds market is more competitive than ever. Sony may have dominated it for years, but the success of a new pair is by no means guaranteed – the Sony WF-1000XM6 are entering a crowded field, with recent pairs from Apple, Bose and Bowers & Wilkins to contend with.

And of course Technics. The turntable giant made waves in 2025 with the Award-winning EAH-AZ100, whose superb sound quality saw them beat all comers. Sony's earbuds are notorious all-rounders, so can the XM6 beat Technics overall? And which pair sounds better?

Let's find out.

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: price

(Image credit: Future)

The Technics EAH-AZ100 launched at £259 / $299 / AU$499, which is pretty close to the Sony WF-1000XM6's £250 / $330 / AU$500. But because the Technics have been available for a while, their price has fallen – at time of writing, they're going for £209 / $270 / AU$399. Which is cheaper than the Sonys in every territory.

The Sonys will come down in price – its earbuds always do. But they're so new that discounts could be a way off yet. This round goes to Technics.

** Winner: Technics EAH-AZ100 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: design & comfort

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The two pairs of buds certainly look different. The Technics have a rounded design, while the Sonys have gone much boxier for this iteration.

At 5.9g, the Technics are very slightly lighter than the Sonys, but you can't really feel the XM6's extra weight in your ears. Rather, how they feel will depend on your ear shape, and which earbud design fits them better.

We did find the Technics easier to get in place though. That's largely down to a greater choice of ear-tip sizes (five to the XM6's four), all of which are made of a softer material that's more pliable and hence sits more naturally in your ear.

The Sonys do have an air pressure fit test within the Sony Sound Connect app to help with fit, but it can take a few attempts to get right, whereas – for us, at least – the Technics just slipped in.

The Technics Audio Connect app didn't have a fit test when the earbuds launched, but it was added in a later version.

Both pairs give you plenty of ways to customise the touch controls, adjusting how you control playback, adjust the volume, activate ANC and so on. In terms of controls, there's nothing to separate them – both pairs are responsive and intuitive.

For our money, the Technics are that bit more eye-catching, thanks to their aluminium finish on the outer cap. The Sonys are pretty much all matt, though the Platinum Silver finish does have a bit more texture. But for the bolder design, the greater choice of ear-tip sizes and the ability to deliver a consistent fit, the Technics take it.

** Winner: Technics EAH-AZ100 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Being flagship pairs, both are absolutely stacked with features. Each has Bluetooth 5.3, supporting the standard AAC and SBC codecs as well as LE Audio, LC3 and Auracast. They also support Sony's LDAC codec as opposed to aptX (yes, even the Technics).

The XM6 have the edge in terms of immersive audio, supporting both Dolby Atmos and Sony's own 360 Reality Audio (the Technics are limited to Atmos only).

Sony's Sound Connect app is very good – it's easy to use and gives you loads of options. But Technics' app isn't short of features either, even letting you select which codec you're listening to.

In terms of battery life, Technics is the clear winner. The EAH-AZ100 boast 10 hours of use from the earbuds, and a total of 28 hours when using the charging case. Sony's equivalent figures are eight hours and 24 hours.

Technics also has the edge in terms of connecting multiple devices. Both pairs have Multipoint Bluetooth, but Technics has improved upon the industry standard of two connected devices at once by adding a third.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is par for the course for both pairs, as is a transparency mode which allows in outside sounds. Only the Panasonics allow you to alter the ANC intensity, while the Sonys allow you to alter the transparency intensity instead.

Both pairs' cases have wireless charging, and while Sony's is bulkier (being both taller and deeper), Technics' is slightly wider, and also more susceptible to scuffs.

As you can see, have some similar features in common. But because of their longer battery life, ability to tweak ANC and compatibility with three wireless devices at once instead of two, Technics takes this round.

** Winner: Technics EAH-AZ100 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: ANC & call quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Active noise cancellation is a key feature of earbuds at this end of the market. Of the two pairs, the Sonys feel like they're blocking out a wider range of frequencies than the Technics do. Their effect is also more intense (though never uncomfortably so like some rivals).

And despite their more finicky fit, the Sony eartips also do a better job of isolating you from noise before you activate the ANC.

Technics has chosen to focus on neutralising noise in the low and mid frequencies, and the EAH-AZ100 certainly do a good job. Sounds like engine rumbles, and general traffic and chatter are certainly reduced, and it's a comfortable experience, with none of the vacuum effect of some pairs.

But they are clearly trumped by the Sonys. The XM6 are more effective at damping down environmental noise, whereas the Technics feel like they're letting more frequencies slip through the net. For example, if you're wearing them while typing at a keyboard, the Sonys take a bit more of the clicking sound off each keystroke.

For calls, both deal with wind noise very well. The Technics have an AI-equipped chip which zeroes in on your voice to completely eliminate wind noise. But the downside is that it does render voices as rather unnatural and bordering on robotic.

With Voice Focus AI deactivated, voices sound much more natural and lifelike, and all the clearer for it (though wind noise does intrude much more).

The Sonys do let in a hint of wind noise with big gusts, but they're generally quicker to respond to block it out, and voices sound slightly more natural.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM6 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both pairs earned five stars, and the Technics won an Award in 2025, and no pair can do either without sounding fantastic.

The Technics still sound very well balanced, with an even-sounding handle on tracks that makes them nice and clear and makes for a comfortable listen even over extended periods.

In our Technics EAH-AZ100 review, we described "a wonderfully clear and open sound, with a superb amount of detail. The plucking of strings in Agnes Obel’s The Curse is clearly defined and packed with tactility, while the layers of nuance in her strong but delicate voice are revealed effortlessly".

Highs are clear and have more than enough room to soar, and the bass is very impactful without being overbearing. For example, "The opening bassline in Massive Attack’s Angel has heft but it is also pulled taut with enough grip and agility to drive the brooding track."

It's an impressive performance, but the Sonys are on a different level.

They're punchier, more emphatic dynamically, even more agile, and a touch clearer with more detail and texture coaxed out of the music.

"The Sonys make instruments and vocals sound believable, just as if you were standing in the room getting a private performance," we wrote in our Sony WF-1000XM6 review.

"Playing Tom Odell’s Black Friday, the Sonys give you a front row seat and reveal themselves as expert communicators. There’s delicacy and subtlety in spades, which helps the earbuds extract fantastic emotion and feeling from the track."

Played side by side with the Sonys, the Technics sound a little polite and lacking in drive.

Which is an incredible feat by the Sonys. We're talking marginal improvements, but they do add up to make the Sonys the more rewarding listen.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM6 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: verdict

This is certainly a close one. Both pairs of earbuds boast all-round appeal and excel in certain areas.

For design and features, there's really not much to choose between them, although the Technics are that bit easier to get to grips with and have the edge when it comes to battery life.

However, the Sonys pip them for ANC and sound quality, which, for many, will be the most important areas.

The Technics will most likely be cheaper for the next few months at least, until we see the first discounts on the Sonys, but we would say the XM6 are still worth the extra.

