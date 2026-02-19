Sony WF-1000XM6 Check Amazon Check Walmart Bluetooth version: 5.3 (SBC, AAC, LDAC)

Sony has developed a habit of producing some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

It’s been particularly successful in the budget arena in the last year or two, but its premium flagship models have always consistently pushed the envelope for performance in this hugely competitive category.

This was the case nearly three years ago when Sony launched its flagship WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds. Fast forward to 2026, and we finally have a new model looking to pick up where that pair left off. Say hello to the WF-1000XM6.

The jump from Gen 5 to Gen 6 sees quite a few changes, and Sony claims improvements in sound, noise-cancelling and call quality.

So, how do they stack up? Are there still legs in the previous generation, or should you jump straight to the new model? We’ve spent hours comparing the two, so you don’t have to…

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs WF-1000XM5: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Pricing for the Sony WF-1000XM6 is £250 / $330 / AU$500. This actually makes them a little cheaper for UK buyers compared with the older WF-1000XM5 but more expensive if you live in the US or Australia.

The previous generation cost £259 / $299 / AU$419 at launch, but given their age, you can pick them up with a solid discount, which we think is only going to get better over time, thanks to the introduction of the new model.

I certainly wouldn’t be expecting any WF-1000XM6 deals in the first couple of months following their launch.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM5 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs WF-1000XM5: design & comfort

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The first thing you’ll notice before you get any of the buds out is that the charging cases look different. The WF-1000XM6 case is slightly taller and deeper than that of the XM5. The XM5 case remains slightly wider, but it’s just not as bulky. Both feel pretty robust if a little plasticky.

Flip open both tops, and you’ll see Sony has changed both the look and the feel of the earbuds in the jump from fifth to sixth generation.

While the WF-1000XM5 have a teardrop design, the WF-1000XM6 appear slightly more rectangular and boxy. They are 11 per cent slimmer than the previous model, which you can see when you hold both in profile, but they also appear slightly deeper and wider.

The redesign is for a few reasons. Firstly, Sony has included additional microphones in WF-1000XM6 to help with call quality and noise cancelling, so each bud now includes four mics as opposed to three per bud on the WF-1000XM5.

Secondly, the new earbud design accommodates Sony’s new ventilation structure (highlighted by rows of perforations under the bottom edge of each earbud), which aids the flow of air within each enclosure and also helps reduce any internal noise which can be triggered by things like chewing or walking.

Thirdly, the new design is supposed be more practical and fit your ear better to aid with comfort.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The 8.4mm driver Sony uses in the WF-1000XM5 returns for WF-1000XM6, but there have also been some design changes, which Sony claims improve performance. For example, the driver now boasts a new ‘soft edge’ which aids bass performance. It works with a lightweight, rigid dome for improved highs.

Also, the WF-1000XM6 earbuds don’t have the glossy finish of the XM5. Sony has gone for a more matte finish in both the black and platinum silver colourways.

The latter has a textured surface, which is down to the addition of “added metal flakes and glass beads”. The black pair are slightly smoother to the touch in comparison.

Sony has decided to stick with the same ear-tip material and size options it provided with the XM5 for the XM6. Now, we’re slightly disappointed that Sony hasn’t seen fit to add an extra-large set of ear-tips to the four sizes it already offers (extra small, small, medium and large), as some of our reviewers struggled to get the fit right out of the box with XM6, which was a similar issue we encountered with their predecessors.

** Winner: Draw **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs WF-1000XM5: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Unsurprisingly, both pairs of Sony earbuds share a lot of the same features, but there have been one or two significant changes.

We’ve already mentioned the mic count has gone up from three per bud to four, but another significant change is that the new generation of Sony earbuds comes with a new generation of HD Noise Cancelling processor – QN3e.

Sony claims this is three times faster than the QN2e processor found in the WF-1000XM5 and also claims it helps deliver 25 per cent better noise cancelling than the previous generation earbuds.

Both pairs share Sony’s integrated processor V2, but the version in the WF-1000XM6 now boasts 32-bit processing power compared to 24-bit on the old model.

The XM6 also get Sony’s Adaptive NC Optimiser, which introduces a new algorithm for the earbuds which alters the ANC from the buds in real time so they can react to how they're worn and the noise from your surroundings. Previously, the XM5 just had Sony’s Auto NC Optimiser.

Sony’s DSEE Extreme sound engine makes a return and is there to help boost the audio from low-quality digital files.

Both pairs are hi-res audio certified, boast LDAC, SBC and AAC codec support (neither are compatible with aptX), offer Bluetooth Multipoint for two devices, spatial audio and both are IPX4 rated.

Also crossing over from XM5 is a ten-band graphic equaliser for those who want to customise their own sound from the Sonys, and a more user-friendly Find Your Equaliser function, which helps guide you to your favourite flavour.

** Winner: Draw **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs WF-1000XM5: battery life

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you were hoping for or expecting a small bump in battery life for the WF-1000XM6 over their predecessors, then you’ll be disappointed.

All that extra processing power required for the XM6 means Sony has been unable to improve on the eight hours of battery life you get in the WF-1000XM5, but that should be enough for most people most of the time.

You also get the same total battery life when you throw in the wireless recharging case, i.e. 24 hours.

** Winner: Draw **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs WF-1000XM5: ANC & call quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony claims there are improvements in both of these areas following the launch of the XM6, and this proves to be the case during testing in real-life scenarios.

The noise-cancelling effect is a bit more intense when you make the jump to the WF-100XM6, but it never feels uncomfortable.

It feels natural, and the WF-1000XM6 do a great job of subduing sound across the spectrum. It’s even more notable in the mids and highs, where it feels like the new model seems able to extract a bit more mid- and high-frequency information. It feels like they’re throwing a slightly thicker blanket of ANC over your environment.

The difference in call quality between the two is closer, but we still found a small difference between the two and a slight improvement, with the WF-1000XM6 sounding a tiny bit clearer compared with the WF-1000XM5. Both pairs use AI learning and include a bone conductor sensor to help pick up your voice.

Speaking of which, your voice sounds expressive and detailed using either pair and both models do a great job of isolating your voice, picking it out from background noise and also subduing wind noise too.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM6 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs WF-1000XM5: sound quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We’ll cut straight to it. The WF-1000XM6 are a clear improvement over their predecessors – and you can tell straight out of the box.

While the XM5 still sound clear and detailed and they're still a punch-sounding and dynamic pair of earbuds, the new model makes them sound lean, lightweight and, dare we say, lacking tonal balance.

By contrast, the WF-1000XM6 offer detail and insight, but also ooze natural warmth. It's a character missing from their predecessors, and its injection gives the XM6 huge appeal, whatever your musical taste.

The result is a sound that is not only more expressive and dynamic but one that sounds more natural and believable, too.

They uncover impressive levels of detail, but they never sound over-analytical and allow the emotional feeling of a track or vocal to shine through.

The WF-1000XM6 are excellent across the frequency range, delivering crisp highs all the way down to tightly controlled and textured lows – the newer Sonys have a grasp of bass notes and deliver layers of texture which the old model can’t quite replicate.

In our Sony WF-1000xM6 review, we said, "the Sonys exhibit all the bass power and weight you could ask for, but it’s the way the notes are controlled and defined which really sets the Sonys apart from some of their rivals."

We summed it all up by saying, "Everything that you expect to be present in a pair of flagship wireless earbuds is there (with XM6): a fantastic sense of timing, an expressive midrange, weighty yet well-defined bass and crisp, nicely controlled highs. The Sonys cover all the bases and then some."

The XM5 are still good earbuds, but it's impressive how much more capable the latest model sounds.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM6 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs WF-1000XM5: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

You always wonder when a five-star favourite is replaced by a new iteration whether it will be able to build on what’s come before.

But that’s exactly what Sony has managed to do with the jump from the WF-1000XM5 to the WF-1000XM6.

It is a little disappointing that the new model still hasn’t perfected the feel and fit of the ear-tips Sony uses, but you can’t argue with the all-round ability of the WF-1000XM6 and the step up that you can hear in both noise-cancelling and sound quality.

We’d still consider the WF-1000XM5 to be solid performers, especially given the discounts you can find online right now, but the WF-1000XM6 is a new and improved model, which you can't ignore if you want the best sound quality at this level.

