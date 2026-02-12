Wireless earbuds aficionados and Sony fans have been waiting for this launch for a while.

We’ve seen rumours and leaks about a WF-1000XM6 flagship pair ramp up in recent weeks, and Sony has finally revealed the new buds in all their glory.

And on paper, it appears the tech giant has been pretty busy behind the scenes trying to make XM6 its most capable noise-cancelling earbuds to date.

If you want to cut straight to the chase and find out if they’ve been worth the wait, you can head straight over to our Sony WF-1000XM6 review for the definitive verdict of our test team. Alternatively, carry on reading for the headline news on this new pair.

Sony has gone big on the benefits of the WF-1000XM6 compared to its predecessor, the five-star and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning WF-1000XM5, which launched back in 2023.

The tech giant promises a boost in performance across the board, including improved sound quality, which it says has been achieved with input from some of the world’s leading sound engineers, including Grammy-winning Michael Romanowski, who has worked with artists such as Alicia Keys and Prince.

Taking it from the top, the WF-1000XM6 boast a brand new design, one that claims to improve not only ergonomics and comfort but also noise-cancelling and call quality.

The new earbuds are 11 per cent slimmer than the XM5, but Sony has found space to include an extra mic to help with noise-cancelling and call quality.

The XM6 also boast a new ventilation structure which helps reduce the effects of occlusion, which is the amplified effect you can get in your ear from activities like chewing, due to having something sitting in your ear canal.

Powering the WF-1000XM6 is a new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3e, which plays a role in everything from noise-cancelling to DAC performance. Working with Sony’s Adaptive Noise Cancelling Optimiser, which analyses external noise and reacts in real-time, Sony claims the ANC performance of WF-1000XM6 is 25 per cent better than the WF-1000XM5.

Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 comes over from the older model but now supports 32-bit processing, compared to 24-bit previously. Also making a reappearance is Sony’s DSEE Extreme engine, which can improve the quality of low-resolution music files.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and use an antenna that’s 1.5 times bigger than the one found in the old model, which should help with the stability of your wireless connection in crowded areas.

Sony has introduced a new version of the 8.4mm driver used in the WF-1000XM5 – here it has been redesigned with a new “soft edge” and “lightweight, rigid dome” to deliver improved bass and treble performance.

The WF-1000XM6 also feature touch controls, Multipoint Bluetooth for two devices, an IPX4 rating, and a ten-band graphic equaliser which you can customise (among other things) through Sony’s Sound Connect companion app.

Call quality gets a boost through the buds’ AI beamforming mics and bone conduction sensors, which help isolate your voice and remove background noise.

Battery life for the earbuds comes in at eight hours per charge, with the wireless charging case adding another two full charges.

The Sony WF-1000XM6 go on sale this month in black and platinum silver finishes for £250 / €300 / $330 / AU$500.

