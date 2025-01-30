Only the very best pairs we've tested are deemed worthy of a spot in our dedicated best wireless earbuds buying guide. This handpicked list contains our current favourite pairs for every budget and also includes what we consider the best pairs for noise-cancelling, battery life and running.

And this month we have a brand new “best premium wireless earbuds” entry in the shape of the Technics EAH-AZ100. Technics’ flagship wireless earbuds only launched in early January but they have been quick to leave an impression on our test team. As you’ll find on our Technics EAH-AZ100 review, we awarded them a five-star rating and we think they have set an early pace for other premium models to match this year.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

During testing, we said, “We’re immediately met with a wonderfully clear and open sound, with a superb amount of detail… The highs are clear and have ample space to soar, while the bass performance lands with much more impact than before. They never sound overly meaty or heavy though; the opening bassline in Massive Attack’s Angel has heft but it is also pulled taut with enough grip and agility to drive the brooding track.”

We concluded, “With a Bose-bothering ANC performance and a Sony-bothering sound performance, the Technics EAH-AZ100 has emerged as a true contender in the ultra-competitive wireless earbuds field.”

Because of the way the market has taken shape over the last 12 months, the Technics slot in just above one of our favourite pairs of the past couple of years, the Sony WF-1000XM5. The Sonys are still a great all-round buy, but the more expensive Technics take them on comfort and battery life, while their cutting edge features, such as three-way Bluetooth Multipoint, excellent noise cancelling and their beautifully balanced sound justify their position in our list. Think of them as a step-up model from the Sonys, with the Technics currently costing £259 / $299 / AU$499.

The Technics are a solid step-up from the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Don’t worry if you’re a Sony fan, though, we still think the WF-1000XM5 are a brilliant buy, not least because there are some great deals available. They also still deserve a place on our buying guide because they produce such a musical and dynamically engaging sound for the money.

The Technics are also more than capable of competing with the best noise-cancelling earbuds on our list, which are currently the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The Bose sound rich and deliver punchy, plentiful bass, but the Technics are a bit more detailed, refined and balanced.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bose still block out more noise than the Technics, though – they just seem to cover a wider range of frequencies than any of their current rivals – which is why they still remain, in our opinion the best noise-cancelling earbuds at this level.

MORE:

Read our Technics EAH-AZ100 review

Technics EAH-AZ100 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: which premium wireless earbuds are better?

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds you can buy