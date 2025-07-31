Quick! Save £30 on Apple's comfy, cleverly designed AirPods 4 with ANC

Attention, Apple fans! We know you want the latest AirPods out at the moment, and we know that you don't want to pay full whack to get them. It's a good job we're out there hunting for deals all year round, then, isn't it?

The AirPods 4 with ANC are Apple's latest wireless earbuds, and they have just dropped from £179 to just £149 at the EE Store, a fall of £30. It's a limited-time deal, though, so warm up those hamstrings and prepare to sprint towards a discount that won't be around for ever.

Best AirPods 4 with ANC deal

AirPods 4 with ANC was £179 now £149 at EE (save £30)

The AirPods 4 with ANC offer effective sound blocking in an 'open' standard design (no tips) and brings plenty of flagship iOS features, along with a detailed, neutral and agile sound that's closer to the excellent Pro 2. A very good pair of earbuds with a lot going for them, especially if the price is right.



The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are the newest ‘standard’ AirPods on the market, and while they may not be quite as sonically capable as the five-star AirPods Pro 2, the fourth-gen buds are clever, comfy and built for iOS users.

Despite their open design, in which the buds avoid digging deep into your ear canal, the AirPods 4 offer surprisingly effective noise cancelling. We didn't think an open design would work that well with ANC, but the results are outstanding when tackling low-level noises.

The fourth-gen Pods are equipped with personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, as well as clear voice call capabilities and hands-free gesture controls. Battery life, meanwhile, clocks in at a solid 30 hours with the charging case, which should keep most users satisfied at this price.

Sonically, the AirPods 4 with ANC have a similar balance to the flagship Pro 2, serving up pleasing levels of clarity and detail while excelling with mid-range vocal passages. They are not quite as dynamic as the Pro 2, but we’re still impressed by the snappy, engaging performance the fourth-gen buds provide.

Grab a pair at EE if you're interested, Apple fans.

