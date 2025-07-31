Quick! Save £30 on Apple's comfy, cleverly designed AirPods 4 with ANC
The AirPods 4 with ANC take a dive
Attention, Apple fans! We know you want the latest AirPods out at the moment, and we know that you don't want to pay full whack to get them. It's a good job we're out there hunting for deals all year round, then, isn't it?
The AirPods 4 with ANC are Apple's latest wireless earbuds, and they have just dropped from £179 to just £149 at the EE Store, a fall of £30. It's a limited-time deal, though, so warm up those hamstrings and prepare to sprint towards a discount that won't be around for ever.
Best AirPods 4 with ANC deal
AirPods 4 with ANC was £179 now £149 at EE (save £30)
The AirPods 4 with ANC offer effective sound blocking in an 'open' standard design (no tips) and brings plenty of flagship iOS features, along with a detailed, neutral and agile sound that's closer to the excellent Pro 2. A very good pair of earbuds with a lot going for them, especially if the price is right.
The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are the newest ‘standard’ AirPods on the market, and while they may not be quite as sonically capable as the five-star AirPods Pro 2, the fourth-gen buds are clever, comfy and built for iOS users.
Despite their open design, in which the buds avoid digging deep into your ear canal, the AirPods 4 offer surprisingly effective noise cancelling. We didn't think an open design would work that well with ANC, but the results are outstanding when tackling low-level noises.
The fourth-gen Pods are equipped with personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, as well as clear voice call capabilities and hands-free gesture controls. Battery life, meanwhile, clocks in at a solid 30 hours with the charging case, which should keep most users satisfied at this price.
Sonically, the AirPods 4 with ANC have a similar balance to the flagship Pro 2, serving up pleasing levels of clarity and detail while excelling with mid-range vocal passages. They are not quite as dynamic as the Pro 2, but we’re still impressed by the snappy, engaging performance the fourth-gen buds provide.
Grab a pair at EE if you're interested, Apple fans.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
