Freely unveils its “affordable” alternative to Sky Stream, due out later this year

Freely is expanding its streaming offerings with a “simple and affordable” puck that gives you access to live and on-demand TV on televisions that do not have the platform built-in.

The free streaming platform gives you access to a range of different streaming services, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, and PBS America.

It was launched on a variety of next-generation smart TVs in April last year, providing access to over 40 channels without the need for an aerial dish or wires. That includes models from the likes of Hisense, Panasonic, and TCL.

This should allow audiences to ‘plug-in and stream’ live and on-demand TV all in one place.

Freely has teamed up with French entertainment technology company Netgem as its device partner. It says the puck is a “small and modern device” that will provide a “seamless and intuitive user experience.”

The device will include the same interface as seen on Freely Smart TVs, including a TV Guide with seven-day forward and backwards functionality, plus the ability to bookmark your favourite shows.

CEO at Everyone TV, Jonathan Thompson, said, “Freely was created to make free TV work for everyone. Expanding to ‘plug-in and stream’ devices is an important and natural next step to ensure even more homes can enjoy the full Freely experience without the need for a TV upgrade or paid subscription.”

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don’t yet know how much the puck will cost, but we are expecting to get more information in the coming months.

With more pricey competitors such as Sky Stream and Apple TV 4K also on the market, Freely’s first streaming puck could be a great alternative for those on a budget looking for a simple, straightforward offering.

It’s set to come out later this year, and we’ll keep you updated.

MORE:

Here are the best streaming devices

This is our review of Apple TV 4K

I’ve tried Freely: here are five things I like and three things that could be improved