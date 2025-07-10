Suppose you're happy with your non-streaming stereo system but would like to listen to Spotify (or another service) on occasion without having to add another full-width box to the mix?

Did you know that you can easily and affordably bless it with such streaming skills simply by connecting a streamer the size of a stack of cup coasters and the price of your internet bill (or a downpayment on a tomb, according to Google's AI Overview, via the New Statesman, of 'what generally costs £70').

One such streamer in this niche market is the WiiM Mini, which can be picked up with a 22 per cent discount this week.

This deal will end on Friday (so says the Richer Sounds website anyway), in line with the end of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

This compact, puck-shaped streamer simply plugs into stereo systems or powered speakers to make them streaming savvy, giving them AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music Cast and other streaming protocols.

It is essentially a gateway to your favourite streaming services, online radio stations, and music from your phone, laptop or NAS server.

US: WiiM Mini was $99 now $71 at Amazon (save $28)

In the States, the best price is indeed in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

This neat little streamer can easily and affordably smarten up your 'dumb' audio system by blessing it with key streaming protocols. It also supports voice control (Alexa and Siri) and opens up a world of multi-room via AirPlay.

Our expert reviews team hasn't actually tested this WiiM Mini streamer, but we have reviewed the model-up WiiM Pro Plus, which impressed us enough to win a What Hi-Fi? Award in October and was enjoying a generous Prime Day discount itself... before stock sold out.

The Pro Plus's success, and that of other WiiM streamers we have also tested since and can recommend, goes some way to vouch for the Mini model. For one, our experience of the WiiM's intuitive control app and simple operation also bodes well for the Mini's usability too.

And while we cannot vouch for the sound quality of the miniature, entry-level streamer, we can only hope it follows in its sibling's footsteps. Its 4.6/5 rating from 4000+ global Amazon reviews is certainly encouraging.

Also, while the Mini model will undoubtedly (and expectedly) sound poorer than its notably pricier streamer siblings, it does actually sport a feature that its newest family members go without: AirPlay 2.

For the uninitiated, AirPlay 2 support allows iOS/PadOS users to stream their music from their phone or iPad through to the WiiM Mini and the audio system it is connected to (via your choice of USB Type-C, 3.5mm aux or SPDIF Toslink).

If you own a more sophisticated audio system that you would like to stream music through regularly, we would recommend looking considerably higher up the best music streamer market than any of the budget WiiMs.

But for modest setups or occasional use, the WiiM could well smarten it up just fine. For £69 / $71.20, we would say it's worth a punt for curious souls, wouldn't you?

