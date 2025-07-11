Prime Day Live: your last chance for deals on five-star headphones, stellar turntables, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more
Looks like it’s going to be a sprint finish on this year’s deals bonanza
If you feel like you’ve been stuck in a time loop for the past week, you’re not alone.
With Amazon extending its Prime Day sale into a four day long event, the headlines have been dominated with a sea of hi-fi and home cinema discounts, many on the same core products we recommend all year round.
With that in mind, we have some good and bad news. Starting the good, the time loop's end is in sight, as today is 100 per cent the last day of Prime Day – we know because we double checked with Amazon to make sure it wasn’t planning any encores.
But, that means you sadly, only have until the clock strikes midnight to take advantage of one of the stellar savings our team of experts has found – which includes huge discounts on Award-winning Sony headphones, five-star WiiM streamers, top-notch OLED TVs and more.
So if you want to get a solid discount on a top-quality piece of hi-fi or home cinema hardware this Prime Day, the clock is ticking. Here to help, our experts are still on hand updating this page with the top savings they’ve spotted on products we’re tried, tested and recommend.
On the off chance you don’t find what you’re looking for, or are after something specific, don’t be afraid to get in touch, either on our forum, social media channels or directly using our shared whathifi@futurenet.com email address.
We can’t make any promises, but we’ll always endeavour to help you find the deal you’re looking for.
LIVE: Latest updates
It’s the final countdown
Prime Day has been a marathon, not a sprint, this year. But all signs suggest Amazon is planning on having its 2025 sales event end with a bang, not a whimper.
Which is why we’d strongly recommend keeping an eye on it and rival specialist retailers' deals sections, as we’re expecting a wave of new deals, or deeper discounts on products that have already had their prices slashed.
As a word of advice, if you’re looking for a new pair of wireless headphones, we’d suggest looking at older models in particular. Some of the best discounts we’ve seen this week have targeted outgoing, but still very capable sets.
These include a massive saving on the older Sony models.
If you want a set of over-ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are available at Amazon now for £249 (save £131).
If in-ear’s your game, then there’s a solid discount on the Sony WF-C700N, which you can also nab at Amazon five-star, Sony WF-C700N for £55 – a £45 saving on their launch price.
They may not be the latest models, but we can personally confirm they are both still very capable options that will meet most music fans' needs.
Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £55 at Amazon (save £44)
These are a step up from the C510, but not as advanced as the range-topping WF-1000XM5. Active noise cancellation comes as standard, they're comfortable, and like their stablemates their sound quality is off the chart for the money. A deserved Award winner, and absolute bargain at this price – though they have been replaced by the C710N. What Hi-Fi Awards winner
Read our Sony WF-C700N review
Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £249 at Amazon (save £131)
They may have been succeeded by the XM6, but at this price, these are quite a lot cheaper than the newer model. Still a top pair, with or without a discount.
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review
Remember it’s not just about Amazon
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – Amazon is not always the best place to find top savings on hi-fi, especially if you’re after something beyond entry level.
That’s why if you regularly read What Hi-Fi? you will know many of the deals we recommend come from specialist retailers including Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Peter Tyson and more.
This remains true on Prime Day. So much so, that our hi-fi and audio editor, Kashfia Kabir, and TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, both penned lists detailing the top savings they’ve found on said specialists – and as expected, many beat what you’ll find on Amazon.
These include:
The WiiM Pro Plus is the best affordable streamer we've tested – and some of us on the review team even use it in our homes. It's tiny, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature, from Qobuz Connect to AirPlay and DLNA.
Currently enjoying a great £175 deal price across a number of retailers, this is a stellar price on a stellar product for those wishing to add streaming skills to their audio system.
It's actually 20p pricier at Amazon, so the hi-fi retailers have it for cheaper. Every little helps!
Same deal at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
This former Award-winner is a hugely versatile DAC and headphone amp that can accommodate every music source you own – and can handle all hi-res files, from 24-bit/192kHz PCM to DSD and MQA files.
The DacMagic 200M is nicely built, a great size and delivers a smooth and clear presentation that's a joy to listen to.
A solid buy for anyone looking to upgrade their laptop-based headphones set-up, and a stonking great £170 saving right now.
Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector was £5999 now £3999 at Richer Sounds (save £2000)
This five-star projector has won the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years, which should tell you everything you need to know about its performance. We praised its "stunningly detailed native 4K pictures" and "impressive black levels and contrast", and while it certainly isn't cheap, it remains the most affordable native 4K projector on the market.
Hisense PL2 was £1999 now £1299 at Sevenoaks (save £700)
The Hisense PL2 follows up on the Award-winning PL1, and it delivers a similarly excellent picture performance. This second-generation model is brighter and features punchy yet balanced colours that impress across a wide range of content. We deemed it to be a great purchase at the full asking price, but this discount makes it an even more compelling replacement for your TV.
Price check: £1349 at Richer Sounds, £1299 at Peter Tyson
LG OLED65G4 was £3299 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £1500) and get a free soundbar
The 65-inch LG G4 is a fantastic OLED TV that we happily awarded five stars to when we first got our hands on it. That's down to its brilliantly bright picture, stellar gaming features and general improvements across the board. Not only is Richer Sounds selling the TV for less than anyone else, it's throwing a soundbar into the bargain, too.
Price check: £1699 at John Lewis
So make sure to give other stores a check and make sure the deal you’ve spotted on Amazon is actually the best price available before you pull the trigger.