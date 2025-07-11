If you feel like you’ve been stuck in a time loop for the past week, you’re not alone.

With Amazon extending its Prime Day sale into a four day long event, the headlines have been dominated with a sea of hi-fi and home cinema discounts, many on the same core products we recommend all year round.

With that in mind, we have some good and bad news. Starting the good, the time loop's end is in sight, as today is 100 per cent the last day of Prime Day – we know because we double checked with Amazon to make sure it wasn’t planning any encores.

But, that means you sadly, only have until the clock strikes midnight to take advantage of one of the stellar savings our team of experts has found – which includes huge discounts on Award-winning Sony headphones, five-star WiiM streamers, top-notch OLED TVs and more.

So if you want to get a solid discount on a top-quality piece of hi-fi or home cinema hardware this Prime Day, the clock is ticking. Here to help, our experts are still on hand updating this page with the top savings they’ve spotted on products we’re tried, tested and recommend.

On the off chance you don’t find what you’re looking for, or are after something specific, don’t be afraid to get in touch, either on our forum, social media channels or directly using our shared whathifi@futurenet.com email address.

We can’t make any promises, but we’ll always endeavour to help you find the deal you’re looking for.

Best sales right now