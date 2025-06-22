The Sony WH-1000XM6 are great wireless headphones – but there's an unfortunate consequence

When I’m not writing reviews, features or advice on all things AV, you can find me scouring the internet to find great prices on the best wireless headphones we've tested.

I must have heard hundreds of pairs over the years, and a byproduct of being immersed in this particular market is that you keep one eye on product and another on prices, looking out for any shifts in the pricing landscape.

In my experience, the product-deal cycle tends to go something like this: 1) a new pair of wireless headphones launches at full price 2) the old pair immediately drops in price, then continues to drop over time (especially during big sales events). Then, eventually, 3) it’s discontinued, before a new version launches.

Five stars Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £179 at Amazon (save £171)

Sony’s long-in-the-tooth wireless noise-cancelling headphones are still great all-rounders. The WH-1000XM4 sound detailed, dynamic and musical, while battery life, build, comfort and usability are all superb for the money. Not the lowest price ever, but still an awesome option for the money. Five stars

Which is why I’m finding the current situation with Sony and its premium wireless over-ear headphones so interesting.

The deal-hunting, price-tracking geek in me is intrigued that we currently have three “flagship” pairs of headphones currently on sale: WH-1000XM4 (launched 2020), WH-1000XM5 (2022) and WH-1000XM6 (2025).

Now, as I’ve mentioned, it’s pretty normal to have a new and old model running in parallel, but I can’t remember the last time three models were on sale at the same time.

The good thing for Sony (and potential customers) is that these three pairs cover three completely different price points.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The older WH-1000XM4 can currently be yours for £179 (although we have seen them lower), the WH-1000XM5 are sitting at around £249; and the newest additions to the family, the WH-1000XM6, come in at £399.

The XM6, understandably, are yet to be discounted, although who knows if they will be included in the Amazon Prime Day deals scheduled for early July?

My gut feeling, though, is that the arrival of the XM6 model means WH-1000XM4 could finally be on their way out. Which is a shame because they are still a great buy if you don’t want to go for either of the more expensive Sonys.

If they do finally fall off the radar this year, it will be interesting to see what happens to the WH-1000XM5. I could quite easily see them drop to around £199 further down the line – perhaps when Black Friday comes around in November?

The WH-1000XM4 are still easy to recommend, despite being nearly five years old (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For a product as old as the WH-1000XM4 to be around so long is unique. Although they have been overtaken in the performance stakes by the newer models, I can see why they are still so appealing.

I have tested all three pairs, and I think the XM4 beat XM5 in terms of build quality. They are also hinged, which the XM5 aren’t, and it’s a feature that has made a comeback in the WH-1000XM6.

And I still think that, for a lot of people who don’t want to pay flagship prices, there's still a lot of value in WH-1000XM4 – despite it being nearly five years old. They still sound musical, detailed and dynamic, even if the newer models have moved the sonic game on.

And the noise cancelling, battery life and call quality are still competitive at their lower price point.

Which is why, if I were in the market for a pair of wireless headphones, I’d be keeping a close eye on XM4 prices in the coming weeks and months to see if they drop any further to clear the remaining stock. You could bag yourself a serious bargain.

MORE:

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM5: which wireless headphones are better?

Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4: which headphones should you buy?

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM4: which noise-cancelling headphones should you buy?

Our pick of the best wireless headphones