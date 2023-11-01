The best Early Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM5 deals 2023

Sony's flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 over-ears, have been impressing for over a year now, earning a five-star review and another Award this year.

We saw some big discounts earlier in the year and with early Black Friday deals starting to trickle through, even greater discounts on these five-star headphones could be on the way.

We gave the WH-1000XM5 headphones a 2023 Award for 'Best wireless headphones over £150' so if you're looking to save big on a pair that's among the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, you're in the right place.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones offer excellent sonic clarity, great bass, and a comfortable design. We also mentioned in our review that the XM5 provide the best call quality we've experienced from wireless Sony over-ears.

We found that the WH-1000XM5 kept hold of all the factors that made previous generations in the range great. They also display "a newfound precision" when handling low frequencies, exposing great detail, and highlighting differentiation between notes with clarity.

Alongside excellent sound quality, Sony's active noise-cancelling is also commendable once again in the XM5 headphones, and the company remains a class leader when it comes to taming external noise.

Users get 30 hours of battery life with noise-cancelling enabled, and 40 hours without. If you need a quick battery boost, a ten-minute charge should give you five hours of playtime.

This should be plenty for most users, however, if longer playtime is essential you might consider other options. Sennheiser's Momentum 4 headphones offer 60 hours of battery life with noise-cancelling active, however, the XM5 come out on top in terms of sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities.

Sony's flagship headphones were released back in May 2022 and we've seen significant price drops over previous events since launch, such as Prime Days. With Black Friday just around the corner, we're expecting even more big discounts to be applied to the XM5 headphones very soon.

