This rugged, punchy-sounding Sony speaker is nearly half price – and a great alternative to the JBL Flip 7
You don't have to buy a JBL Bluetooth speaker...
If you've followed What Hi-Fi? for a while now, you might be sick of hearing us recommend JBL's expansive roster of Bluetooth speakers. Whenever a deal rolls around, we're usually pretty quick to point it out, urging you to snap up a fantastic Flip 7 or a charming Charge 6 as a matter of urgency. Hey, it's not our fault they're great speakers.
That doesn't mean we're not keen to give rivals their due. The Sony ULT Field 1 might not have been untouchable at its full price of £119, but now that it's fallen to £69 at Amazon and Sevenoaks in the runup to Christmas, it could be the perfect stocking stuffer for those buyers seeking something just a little different this festive period.
JBL might have the market monopoly, but the ULT Field 1 has enough up its sleeve to make it worthy of an audition, if it matches your particular set of criteria.
Best Sony ULT Field 1 deal
While it couldn't quite snaffle the full five stars upon initial testing (it wasn't far off, by the way), a major discount of £50 on the Sony ULT Field 1 changes the paradigm significantly. It's a charming, robustly made speaker with a sound that can be adjusted to suit your tastes, all for a price that really won't leave you feeling like a Dickensian pauper.
Lowest price on white finish
The Sony ULT Field 1 is actually a really interesting beast. It often gets forgotten amidst a wave of five-star JBLs, such as the Flip 6 and the Award-winning Flip 7, but the Field 1 is something of a wildcard that, if it's up your street, can actually represent a very attractive proposition on paper.
There are two ways of listening to Sony's slimline speaker: with the bass-boosting 'Power Sound' profile switched on or off. If you switch it on, you'll get a punchy, powerful sound anchored by a considerably weighty lower-end reproduction which goes beyond what you might expect from a unit of this size.
Switch it off and the ULT Field 1 becomes leaner, tauter and nimbler, making tracks feels sharper, freer and capable of clipping along with a sprightly sense of propulsion and rhythmic drive. Neither profile is perfect, but the Sony is notable for teasing out detail than its JBL Flip 6 rival, and that's not something to be sniffed out.
The Field 1 scores highly in other areas, too. Battery life is a respectable 12 hours if you're reasonable with your listening volume, while an IP67 is more than enough to keep the Sony speaker protected from the sand and the sea. Hands-free calling is also available, while stereo pairing is on hand for getting twin Field 1s firing together.
As an intriguing, super-discounted alternative to the class-leaders, the Sony ULT Field 1 is worth an audition. Check it out at Amazon or Sevenoaks.
MORE:
A big year ahead? 6 pairs of wireless headphones and earbuds I'd love to see in 2026
Best wireless speakers 2025: tried and tested by our expert team
And the best Bluetooth speakers, too
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.