If you've read our guide on how to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday, you'll have discovered that just because a product is on a tasty discount right now, it doesn't mean it's actually worth your time.

It always pays to shop around for a better product, and to do your research from our reviews and buying guides, even when the price drops are so large and tempting.

We also regularly advise that, sometimes, the older products are the ones to go for. That's the case with Amazon's Echo Dot range of smart speakers: the Echo Dot Max may be the newer product, and it's just dropped from £100 to £90 at Amazon right now, but it's the older, smaller Echo Dot (5th Gen) which, at just £30, that we would easily recommend instead.

A deal to avoid

Two stars Save £10 Amazon Echo Dot Max : was £100 now £90 at Amazon A £10 discount isn't nearly enough for us to recommend the Echo Dot Max. It's clever and handsomely built, but the sound is of such a poor quality that we'd urge you to seek out the Echo Dot (5th Gen) instead if you're after an Amazon-branded smart speaker. It's cheaper, it sounds better, and it's a far smarter buy overall.

The cheaper, better-sounding alternative

Surely, the brand-new Echo Dot Max is a better buy than the Echo Dot (5th Gen)? It launched about a month ago, set its price higher, plus it's bigger, houses an extra drive unit, and offers the latest iteration of Alexa in the shape of Alexa+.

Sadly, the Max is a sonic misfire. In our recent testing, we found that is sounds bland and muddled, struggling to nail even the most basic requirements – detail, dynamics and cohesion – of what we look for in a budget Bluetooth speaker. It's clever and nicely made, but sonically, it's a huge let-down, and a noticeable step back on the marker laid down by the Echo Dot (5th Gen).

Our strong advice, if you're seeking an Amazon smart speaker, would be to nab the fifth-gen Echo Dot instead. It won't go as loud and doesn't feature a few of the latest Amazon features, but for playing music, it's far superior.

Plus, it will still do most of the things you'd want from an Amazon device, such as playing ball with other smart devices in the same ecosystem, solid streaming support for the likes of Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music, and, of course, Alexa-guided Skyrim.

The fifth-gen Dot remains a five-star buy. As we said in our review: "Considering the Echo’s diminutive stature and wide-ranging functionality, great sound was no guarantee, but the sonic experience is somewhat remarkable when you also consider the Dot’s remarkably slim price tag and unobtrusive design".

For £60 cheaper than the Max, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is the one we'd go for every day of the week. Grab one for the ridiculously low price of £30 over at Amazon , Currys, Argos or John Lewis.

