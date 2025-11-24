If you are looking for a way to improve your TV's audio performance, investing in a Dolby Atmos soundbar is a great option. Offering easy connectivity and much more immersive sound than the majority of TVs, they are an easy recommendation for many movie lovers.

Sure, we are yet to find a model that offers the same performance as a full multi-speaker set-up, such as the Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package which earned a What Hi-Fi? Award this year. But soundbars are nevertheless a worthwhile investment for those without a lot of space or who are on a budget.

And what better time to find the best models at a bargain price than Black Friday? We have been keeping our eyes on the price tag of the top-performing models all year round, and these are the best deals we can find right now on our favourite soundbar models under £1000.

Each one has been put through its paces in our dedicated testing room and compared with class leaders, so you can trust our buying advice.

And as a key member of the team who helped review them, these are the models at the top of my wish list this year...