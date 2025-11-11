With Black Friday fast approaching, you might already be having a browse to see what home cinema deals are available. And who could blame you? Plenty of retailers have some bargains on offer for a variety of different pieces of kit, from projectors to Dolby Atmos soundbars.

But how do you know which ones are worth your time? I have been keeping my eye on the best deals in the latter of these categories, and I know when you are getting a good bang for your buck.

These are the best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals that are on offer currently ranging from a budget (but brilliant) soundbar system to more premium models that are sure to upgrade your home cinema setup.

Hisense AX5125H

(Image credit: Future)

First up, the Hisense AX5125H is a five-star complete soundbar package that blew us away during testing and has just snagged a What Hi-Fi? Award this year.

With support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as easy set-up and operation, the 5.1.2-channel system consists of a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers.

When we had it in our test room, we praised its amazing weight and spaciousness for the money as well as its tonally expressive bass.

The Hisense model has dropped from £249 down to £199 at Argos, making it even more tempting for those on the hunt for a budget steal.

Hisense AX5125H was £249 now £199 at Argos (save £50)

A budget soundbar system that delivers immersive sound and offers impressive connectivity? Yes, please. It's even more tempting at this price which drops it to just under £200.

Read the full Hisense AX5125H review

Sony HT-S2000

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony HT-S2000 is another budget Dolby Atmos soundbar that offers a surprisingly cohesive and expressive audio performance.

The 3.1-channel arrangement offers clear dialogue, an impressive directionality and decent kick from the built-in subwoofer.

We say in our review while watching Batman Vs Superman Dawn of Justice: "As fists (and bodies) start flying, there is a crisp and impactful thud to each hit, and this bar’s dynamic capabilities are shown off in further detail with the culmination of the scene when Batman crashes through a wall in dramatic fashion."

Its singular bar design is easy to set up, taking less than a minute to upgrade your TV's sound quality. In terms of connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.2 and HDMI eARC – as well as an Optical audio connection in case your TV lacks eARC capabilities.

While it launched at the more than reasonable price of £349, this early Black Friday deal drops its tag all the way down to £299 at Amazon.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix / Drive To Survive)

At the more premium end of the Dolby Atmos spectrum, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is a great model that is certainly worth a second look.

Having tested the Bravia Theatre Bar 9 in our dedicated listening rooms, we awarded it a five-star rating – positioning it among the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars available today.

When watching Unbroken, the soundbar showcased what we described as "arguably the most Atmos-y delivery we've heard from a solo soundbar".

The soundbar's ability to project audio far beyond its physical boundaries – extending sound to the ceiling and well into the room – represents an impressive achievement in single-unit Atmos implementation.

It has dropped from £1399 to £899 at Peter Tyson, saving you some of your hard earned cash while still bagging a top-notch soundbar.

If your budget can stretch a little further, it's worth checking out the five-star Sonos Arc Ultra which we just crowned a victor at the What Hi-Fi? Awards this year. After all, Black Friday might result in drop from its current price of £999 / $999 / AU$1799.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 was £1399 now £899 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

This What Hi-Fi? Award winner blew us away during testing, and is a great choice for those able to stretch to a more premium model this Black Friday.

Read the full Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review

MORE:

These are the best soundbars we have reviewed

We rate the best surround sound systems

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: which flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar is better?