Need a reason to ditch streaming this Black Friday? Panasonic has you covered, as its entire range of 4K Blu-ray players is on sale, making now the perfect time to invest in physical media.

You can find discounts on the Award-winning DP-UB820EB (which currently takes residence in our very own AV and home cinema testing room), as well as the flagship DP-UB9000, which will be the top choice for serious cinephiles. 4K Blu-ray fans on a budget will find plenty to like in the DP-UB150EB, too.

We have reviewed all three players, and each has earned its place on our best 4K Blu-ray players list – so you can't go wrong really, regardless of which one you opt for.

That being said, not every deal here is equal. You'll notice that we are highlighting the DP-UB820EB at £299, which is £9 more than the price at which we initially reviewed it. Panasonic, though, raised the price of this player to £349 since its launch back in 2019. It has stuck at this price for quite some time too, which is the reason for us highlighting this deal now.

It's a similar story with the flagship DP-UB900. We originally reviewed it at £849, but its price has since ballooned to £999. Now, though, it can be yours for £799 at Richer Sounds, a hearty £200 saving on that most recent higher price.

Save £200 Panasonic DP-UB9000: was £999 now £799 at Richer Sounds A top choice for serious cinephiles, this premium player offers a sharp, detailed picture with balanced colours, and a powerful sound to back up that cinematic picture. It's all wrapped up in a rugged aluminium chassis, and it has a solid feature-set to boot, including support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. It's a previous Award winner for a reason, and we can recommend it even more now that it's hundreds of pounds off.

Save £50 Panasonic DP-UB820EB: was £349 now £299 at Richer Sounds The mid-range model in Panasonic's 4K Blu-ray player lineup is also the best value. It balances excellent picture and sound quality with a price tag that's much more friendly on your wallet. We have just bestowed it with yet another What Hi-Fi? Award on account of its vibrant, immersive and colourful picture, alongside its punchy and dynamic sound.

Save £30 Panasonic DP-UB150EB: was £159 now £129 at Amazon Amazon is offering a modest saving on a player that we have already designated as the best-value option. It offers a punchy and impactful sound at a price that massively undercuts the other two options we list above, making it a great option for those looking to invest in physical media without breaking the bank. The only drawback is the omission of Dolby Vision, but that's an easy pill to swallow at this price.

We have said time and time again that if you're looking to achieve the best picture and sound quality, you'll find no better alternative than 4K Blu-ray discs. While streaming has its benefits when it comes to convenience and choice, we're still team disc thanks to the higher-fidelity picture and audio, and the fact that you don't need to rely on a stable internet connection; who wants their movie to be interrupted by constant buffering?

Panasonic remains one of the few manufacturers still producing 4K Blu-ray players, alongside Sony and Magnetar. The likes of Pioneer, Oppo, Samsung, LG, and Reavon have all ended production of their models or have pulled out of the market entirely. It's a good job, therefore, that we think Panasonic has made a particularly good bunch of 4K disc players.

Whichever one you choose, you're guaranteed to get a crisp and punchy picture with equally impressive sound. Check out the savings at Richer Sounds and Amazon if you're looking to leave streaming in the dust this Black Friday.

