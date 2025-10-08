Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has thrown us a few pleasant surprises when it comes to savings on Award-winning home cinema gear, and this Panasonic Blu-ray player happens to be one of my favourites to come from the savings event so far.

If there was ever a time to reject streaming and embrace the disc life, it's now, as the Panasonic DP-UB820EB has dropped from £350 to £285 at Amazon; that's a saving of £65, which should comfortably cover the cost of a couple of 4K Blu-rays to start your collection.

This Blu-ray player has won the coveted Product of the Year title in the Best Blu-ray players category for six years running, which should stand as a testament to how great we think it is.

Panasonic DP-UB820EB: was £350 now £285 at Amazon This Panasonic disc player is one of the best (and only) options on the market for anyone who wants to get their most out of their 4K Blu-rays without coughing up north of £1000. It delivers a vibrant and punchy image with weighty sound, and it remains a stalwart of our reference AV system.

We'll start with a quick disclaimer: we initially tested this 4K Blu-ray player at its launch price of £290, which is the price you'll see in our full review. However, that was all the way back in 2019, and since then, we've seen the price creep up to £350 at all major retailers. That's why I've highlighted this deal, as it still offers a decent saving from its new, widely available price.

Back to the player itself, the DP-UB820EB may not have a catchy name, but it provides the goods when it comes to the two most important aspects: picture performance and sound quality.

We praised the Panasonic's ability to deliver an "eye-catching and immersive picture", complete with punchy colours and clean details, which is why we continue to champion it in our AV testing room to this very day.

It supports up to 4K in a handful of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. But don't worry if you haven't got any 4K Blu-ray discs yet, as you can still play HD and standard definition Blu-rays and DVDs on this player, which will be upscaled for a sharper picture. We do, of course, recommend feeding it the highest quality material for the best results.

And it nails cinematic sound too. Action movie fans will be pleased to hear that it boasts a "weighty and powerful performance that’s capable of delivering explosions with plenty of gusto", and movie scores build with a "weighty and deliberate swell of sound".

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are both supported on this player, meaning you can get the best immersive cinematic sound from your 4K Blu-rays (providing you have a Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR that supports these formats).

Its success is mostly since it shares most of its picture processing technology with the flagship DP-UB9000, which happens to cost three times the price.

For those who want an uncompromising cinematic experience, but are perhaps on a slightly stricter budget, then the DP-UB820EB is a sensational pick, especially at this discounted price at Amazon.

