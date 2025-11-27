Over the last decade, streaming services have increasingly become the most popular way to watch our favourite movies and TV shows. And it's not a real surprise.

One subscription to a platform such as Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV gives you access to a massive catalogue of shows and films, and represents excellent value.

But there is a catch: even the best streaming services can't match the picture and sound quality of a 4K Blu-ray disc. This is thanks to their high bitrate capacity, which ultimately means the image is less compressed and can offer higher levels of detail and contrast.

Apple TV, for instance, which was crowned the best video streaming service at our recent What Hi-Fi? Awards, can only stretch to 45 Mbps. 4K Blu-ray discs, on the other hand, can exceed bitrates of 100 Mbps.

What's more, you own your favourite films forever.

And, with Black Friday only hours away, we've spotted a bunch of discounts on some of the highest-rated movies of the last decade in all their physical 4K glory.

At Amazon, you can save up to £10 per disc on some incredible releases from the Criterion Collection. From old school classics to newer masterclasses in movie making, there's something for everyone on offer.

Criterion 4K Blu-rays: Get up to 39% off at Amazon UK

If you're looking for some 4K Blu-rays to add to your collection at a bargain price, this Black Friday bargain at Amazon is a great way to go.



US customers can also take advantage of this offering, with a wide variety of Criterion 4K Blu-rays on offer at Amazon US.

One of the discounted discs that immediately caught our eye is Scarface, which has gone down from £30 to £20 at Amazon.

For those not in the know, the 1983 release follows a Cuban-born gangster (played by Al Pacino) as he descends into addiction, obsession and brutality, with grisly consequences. In Peter Bradshaw's review for The Guardian, he dubbed the film "a must-see for Pacino's potent and influential performance".

Fancy something more modern? You may have seen that Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein recently stormed the charts on Netflix.

But there's another adapted release from the director that is certainly worth watching in all its 4K glory. Del Toro's version of Pinocchio is available for £18 (or £18.05 to be precise) at Amazon, saving you over £7.

It's a beautiful take on the traditional fairy tale, digging further into Geppetto's complex relationship with the titular puppet/boy. Critics and audiences alike rated it highly, with a 96 per cent score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and 89 on the Popcornmeter.

It had a limited cinema release before being put straight onto Netflix, so this deal offers a great opportunity to watch the touching animated movie in the best quality possible.

Another particularly tempting deal (although it is only available for US customers) is on The Princess Bride, which is available for half its original price, dropping from $50 down to $25 at Amazon.

These are just some of the excellent movies on offer, so do have a look at what else has dropped in price at Amazon. And who knows? Your favourite movie might be on the list. View all the Criterion Collection Blu-rays on Amazon.