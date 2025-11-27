This beautiful 96% Rotten Tomatoes hit is available at a huge discount for Black Friday – and it's not the only one

Over the last decade, streaming services have increasingly become the most popular way to watch our favourite movies and TV shows. And it's not a real surprise.

One subscription to a platform such as Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV gives you access to a massive catalogue of shows and films, and represents excellent value.

One of the discounted discs that immediately caught our eye is Scarface, which has gone down from £30 to £20 at Amazon.

For those not in the know, the 1983 release follows a Cuban-born gangster (played by Al Pacino) as he descends into addiction, obsession and brutality, with grisly consequences. In Peter Bradshaw's review for The Guardian, he dubbed the film "a must-see for Pacino's potent and influential performance".

Fancy something more modern? You may have seen that Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein recently stormed the charts on Netflix.

But there's another adapted release from the director that is certainly worth watching in all its 4K glory. Del Toro's version of Pinocchio is available for £18 (or £18.05 to be precise) at Amazon, saving you over £7.

It's a beautiful take on the traditional fairy tale, digging further into Geppetto's complex relationship with the titular puppet/boy. Critics and audiences alike rated it highly, with a 96 per cent score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and 89 on the Popcornmeter.

It had a limited cinema release before being put straight onto Netflix, so this deal offers a great opportunity to watch the touching animated movie in the best quality possible.

Another particularly tempting deal (although it is only available for US customers) is on The Princess Bride, which is available for half its original price, dropping from $50 down to $25 at Amazon.

These are just some of the excellent movies on offer, so do have a look at what else has dropped in price at Amazon. And who knows? Your favourite movie might be on the list. View all the Criterion Collection Blu-rays on Amazon.

