Black Friday isn't all about hardware – streaming services get in on the act too. Whether you're streaming music or movies and TV shows, there's a deal for you, with some of the biggest names in streaming slashing prices for the annual sale.

Some are even giving away months of free access – cancel before the free trial expires and you'll have nothing to pay at all.

Check out the best deals below for both the UK and US.

Best Black Friday streaming deals UK

Apple TV was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple TV

The Award-winning streaming service is available for £4.99 a month for six months with this Black Friday deal. That's a great saving considering the quality of what you are getting. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our full Apple TV review

Spotify Premium £0 for 4 months

You can grab Spotify Premium with nothing to pay for four months. That's a great deal, especially considering the service's rate of price increases in recent years and the fact it now offers lossless audio.

Read our Spotify review

Apple Music £0 for 1 month

Apple's five-star streaming service is free for a month, giving you a taster before you decide whether to commit. With intelligent curation, a vast catalogue and very good hi-res quality, it's definitely worth a look. Apple does sometimes offer longer free trials, but if you want to try it now, you can't knock a month gratis. Five stars

Read our Apple Music review

Amazon Music Unlimited £0 for 4 months

With four months' free, this is the most generous free trial you can get this Black Friday. The four months is only for those with Amazon Prime membership – non-members get three months free.

Read our Amazon Music Unlimited review

YouTube Music £0 for 1 month

Another month free trial, YouTube Music Premium usually costs £10.99 a month. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given that it's an offshoot of YouTube, this one is the best service for fans of music videos.

Read our YouTube Music review

Amazon Prime Video £0 for 1 month

Prime Video is free if you have Amazon Prime, but you can also try it for a month with nothing to pay. It's one of the more affordable services, with plenty of 4K content on offer. Five stars

Read our Amazon Prime Video review

Qobuz £0 for 1 month

Audiophiles will love Qobuz, thanks to its focus on hi-res music. You can buy individual hi-res tracks from it too, to listen to how you see fit. With nothing to pay for a month, why not give it a try? Five stars

Read our Qobuz review

Best Black Friday streaming deals US

Starz Add-On (via Hulu) Monthly Subscription: was $10.99 now $2.99 at click.linksynergy.com

Get Starz on Hulu for $2.99/month for 12 months. This deal is available to both new and existing Hulu subscribers and provides access to all content on Starz. After the 12-month period, Starz add-on subscribers will revert to a full-price subscription. Offer ends December 1

HBO Max Add-On (via Hulu) Monthly Subscription: was $9.99 now $2.99 at click.linksynergy.com

Get HBO Max (with ads) on Hulu for $2.99/month for 12 months. At the end of this period, subscribers will be automatically transferred over to a full price subscription. The HBO Max promo add-on is only available to subscribers of Hulu Standalone + Trio (SVOD, NOAH, Live, Trio Eligible). Duo Subs are not eligible. Offer ends 1 December

Paramount+ Premium: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+

Get the much-loved streaming service for just $2.99 per month for three months. That's $5 off the Essential plan or $10 off the Premium plan. That's an unbelievably low price for excellent entertainment. Ends December 2

Amazon Prime Video add-on channels 75% off for 2 months

There are deals on all kinds of single channels and bundles that you can add on to Prime Video. With the likes of HBO Max, BritBox and MGM+ to choose from, and prices as low as $0.99 a month, you're sure to find something you like.

