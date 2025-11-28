The best Black Friday streaming service deals: big money off music and video, free trials and more
Stream for less this Black Friday
Black Friday isn't all about hardware – streaming services get in on the act too. Whether you're streaming music or movies and TV shows, there's a deal for you, with some of the biggest names in streaming slashing prices for the annual sale.
Some are even giving away months of free access – cancel before the free trial expires and you'll have nothing to pay at all.
Check out the best deals below for both the UK and US.
Best Black Friday streaming deals UK
Apple TV was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple TV
The Award-winning streaming service is available for £4.99 a month for six months with this Black Friday deal. That's a great saving considering the quality of what you are getting. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our full Apple TV review
Spotify Premium £0 for 4 months
You can grab Spotify Premium with nothing to pay for four months. That's a great deal, especially considering the service's rate of price increases in recent years and the fact it now offers lossless audio.
Read our Spotify review
Apple Music £0 for 1 month
Apple's five-star streaming service is free for a month, giving you a taster before you decide whether to commit. With intelligent curation, a vast catalogue and very good hi-res quality, it's definitely worth a look. Apple does sometimes offer longer free trials, but if you want to try it now, you can't knock a month gratis. Five stars
Read our Apple Music review
Amazon Music Unlimited £0 for 4 months
With four months' free, this is the most generous free trial you can get this Black Friday. The four months is only for those with Amazon Prime membership – non-members get three months free.
Read our Amazon Music Unlimited review
YouTube Music £0 for 1 month
Another month free trial, YouTube Music Premium usually costs £10.99 a month. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given that it's an offshoot of YouTube, this one is the best service for fans of music videos.
Read our YouTube Music review
Amazon Prime Video £0 for 1 month
Prime Video is free if you have Amazon Prime, but you can also try it for a month with nothing to pay. It's one of the more affordable services, with plenty of 4K content on offer. Five stars
Read our Amazon Prime Video review
Qobuz £0 for 1 month
Audiophiles will love Qobuz, thanks to its focus on hi-res music. You can buy individual hi-res tracks from it too, to listen to how you see fit. With nothing to pay for a month, why not give it a try? Five stars
Read our Qobuz review
Best Black Friday streaming deals US
Disney+ delivers a whole world of Disney content in a polished, comprehensive service. And right now, new and eligible returning customers can save $8 a month, totalling $86 over the year on a 12-month subscription to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads. Five stars
Read our Disney+ review
Get Starz on Hulu for $2.99/month for 12 months. This deal is available to both new and existing Hulu subscribers and provides access to all content on Starz. After the 12-month period, Starz add-on subscribers will revert to a full-price subscription.
Offer ends December 1
Get HBO Max (with ads) on Hulu for $2.99/month for 12 months. At the end of this period, subscribers will be automatically transferred over to a full price subscription. The HBO Max promo add-on is only available to subscribers of Hulu Standalone + Trio (SVOD, NOAH, Live, Trio Eligible). Duo Subs are not eligible.
Offer ends 1 December
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) offers great shows and even better audio and video performance, all for one simple price. And that price just got seriously more affordable for the next six months, dropping to just $5.99.
Get the much-loved streaming service for just $2.99 per month for three months. That's $5 off the Essential plan or $10 off the Premium plan. That's an unbelievably low price for excellent entertainment.
Ends December 2
Amazon Prime Video add-on channels 75% off for 2 months
There are deals on all kinds of single channels and bundles that you can add on to Prime Video. With the likes of HBO Max, BritBox and MGM+ to choose from, and prices as low as $0.99 a month, you're sure to find something you like.
