LG's TV range has proved incredibly popular, so it's not exactly surprising that little changed in 2025, with a rather familiar line-up being introduced at last year's CES.

Not this year, though. LG is adding to the roster with not one, not two, but three new models: the RGB Mini LED MRGB95, the ‘picture frame’ Gallery TV and the revived super-thin W6 “Wallpaper” OLED.

Add in a second-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel and “Hyper Radiant Colour Technology”, and we're mightily intrigued.

Read on below for the key headlines, or scroll down towards the bottom of the page for a breakdown of the whole range.

The LG tech headlines for 2026

LG is boarding the RGB Mini LED bandwagon

(Image credit: LG)

Sony, Samsung and Hisense are among the brands that have been experimenting with RGB Mini LED – and LG is officially embracing the technology in 2026.

LG will be deploying the tech in the new MRGB95 TV, which will sit alongside its OLEDs in 2026 – and perhaps one day replace them. LG is branding the MRGB95 TV as a 'Micro RGB Evo' TV, which, despite the name, is completely separate from the self-emissive Micro LED TVs produced by Samsung.

Marketed as a potential OLED-killer, RGB Mini LED incorporates red, green and blue (RGB) LEDs directly in the backlight system rather than an LCD or Quantum Dot layer. The idea is that without a filter, gamut coverage, brightness, contrast and other screen metrics are all improved. Watch this space!

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An even brighter G-series model that’s also better in ambient light

LG's G-series made waves last year as the first Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV, and the predictably named LG G6 is building on this with a second-generation version of the panel.

LG claims the G6 is an astonishing 20% brighter than its predecessor, the G5. This is part of what LG refers to as “Hyper Radiant Colour Technology”, which also includes the ability to produce blacks deeper than 0.24 nits in a room with 500 lux of ambient light.

This is achieved by a new anti-reflective coating that improves reflection handling, while a “Reflection free Premium” feature has apparently reduced reflections to less than 0.5 per cent.

The final element is the new Gen 3 version of LG’s Alpha 11 processor, which claims to improve processing across the board, but particularly in relation to the upscaling of sub-4K content.

All in all, the G6 should be a bit of a powerhouse in ambient light, and that huge brightness jump has allayed any fears of OLED stagnation.

Primary RGB Tandem OLED tech has finally trickled down to the C-series

The LG C-series is officially getting Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology – but only on the 77- and 83-inch screen sizes. All other sizes will retain the WOLED panel.

To avoid potential confusion, the 77- and 83-inch sizes will be branded as the C6H. All reports point to the C6H sporting the same Primary RGB Tandem panel as last year's G5, and not the newer version that will be seen on the upcoming G6. The C6H also seems to lack the new anti-reflective properties of the G6.

While it is, of course, a shame that this panel technology is locked behind the most inaccessible C6 sizes, it is at least a sign that the whole C-series might get the upgrade in the coming years.

It's not all bad news for the regular C6 models, however. The entire C- series will benefit from LG's new Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor, the same chip seen in the flagship G6.

The return of an OLED legend

Return of the King? Five years after LG retired the Wallpaper series, following the WX in 2020, the ultra-thin TVs have made a triumphant return.

The Wallpaper series was a set of wafer-thin LG TVs, with the W7 OLED Wallpaper TV clocking in at only 2.57mm deep. It could even be hung up by magnets.

The new Wallpaper model, the W6, is not quite as thin and flexible, but it is still an impressive 9mm thick. Not bad considering the tech bundled in there: the W6 has the same second-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel and processor as the flagship G6, so it should have an identical picture performance.

Unlike the G6, though, the W6 features a Zero Connect box, a separate hub for audio and video inputs that broadcasts signals to the TV wirelessly. The idea is that it reduces cable clutter around the TV (other than the power cable), and the Zero Connect box can be hidden out of sight.

The end result is a super-thin, almost entirely cable-free TV that lives up to its Wallpaper name. Given that the original Wallpaper series had much of its technology and connections in a rather large soundbar that came bundled together, we find this to be a much more elegant solution.

A Samsung Frame-rivalling Gallery TV

Did you know that the 'G' in the G-series stands for Gallery? Perhaps you were better off not knowing, as LG is also now launching a so-called Gallery TV that is nothing to do with its G-series OLEDs.

Instead, this is an attempt to take on Samsung's divisive The Frame range – essentially TVs that double as a picture frame.

This looks to be a fairly basic backlit TV designed for form over performance, with the marketing aimed at “lifestyle” consumers who want a TV that “looks like a work of art when not in use".

This is further reinforced by Gallery+ functionality, a service that allows users to cycle through 100 pieces of artwork per month. A paid tier grants access to 4500 pieces and an AI artwork service.

Gallery+ is not actually exclusive to the Gallery TV and is available on all recent LG sets, but the two were clearly developed with this synergy in mind.

Available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, the Gallery TV comes with a customisable magnetic frame – a white bezel is included, and a lightwood option can be purchased separately.

No Dolby Vision 2 in 2026

(Image credit: Dolby)

David Park, LG’s Director of Product Strategy and Marketing in the US, has confirmed that LG has “no plans to support Dolby Vision 2 in 2026”.

This is surprising, as LG was one of the earliest advocates for the original Dolby Vision, and especially as TCL, Hisense and Philips have all confirmed support for Dolby Vision 2 this year.

LG even seemed unsure if Dolby Vision 2 could be added later on via a software update, so it certainly seems that it will be a while before we see the new HDR format on LG’s sets.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is built in

(Image credit: LG)

LG's new premium models will support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, technology designed to deliver Dolby Atmos sound wirelessly without specifying where you need to place your speakers.

This also means these TVs can act as a hub for the new LG Sound Suite system, negating the need for a soundbar and allowing you to use your TV as the centre channel for a setup in conjunction with the Sound Suite speakers. We assume the TVs can also be used as hubs with FlexConnect speakers from other brands, too.

We're a tad concerned about how the sound quality could fare given LG's track record – especially with TV speakers as the centre channel – but the ambition and flexibility deserve praise.

LG 2026 TV range breakdown

We've covered the highlights and key talking points, but what about the individual models? We'll break down each one below.

We still await full details for this new range, but we have listed every model confirmed so far and all the known specs we currently have – and we'll keep this page updated as new details are revealed.

LG MRGB95

(Image credit: LG)

The MRGB95 is LG's first RGB Mini LED TV. This new panel technology uses red, green and blue (RGB) LEDs directly in the backlight system, rather than having the colours controlled by an LCD or Quantum Dot layer.

This has the potential to improve brightness, contrast and gamut coverage over standard Mini LED sets, and potentially give OLED a run for its money – though we don't yet know whether LG is pitching the MRGB95 above, below, or at the same level as its top OLED models.

The MRGB95 will be bolstered by the Alpha 11 Gen 3, the same processor as in the G6 and the first time LG's top chip has been used in a non-OLED set.

LG also claims that ‘RGB Primary Colour Ultra’ will cover an impressive 100 per cent of the BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts.

The MRGB95 will be available only in very large sizes – 75, 86 and 100 inches. We're still waiting on details such as pricing and other specs.

LG MRGB95 specification:

Sizes: 75-inch, 86-inch, 100-inch

75-inch, 86-inch, 100-inch Display type: RGB Mini LED

RGB Mini LED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 11 Gen 3

Alpha 11 Gen 3 Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: TBC

LG MRGB95 launch pricing:

LG 75-inch MRGB95: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG 86-inch MRGB95: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG 100-inch MRGB95: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG W6

(Image credit: LG)

A reboot of LG's ultra-thin Wallpaper TVs, the W6 is impressively only 9mm deep.

The OLED TV also uses a new version of the wireless Zero Connect box that has previously been part of the M-series range. Instead of running HDMI cables directly to the TV, you plug them into the Zero Connect box – now small enough to fit in a drawer – which then wirelessly transmits the video and sound signals to the display.

Otherwise, the W6 has similar specification to the flagship G6, including the same Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor and second-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel. There's also 4K/165Hz support, a feature missing from LG's wireless offerings last year.

LG W6 specification:

Sizes: 77-inch, 83-inch

77-inch, 83-inch Display type: Second-generation Four Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED

Second-generation Four Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 11 Gen 3

Alpha 11 Gen 3 Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes (number TBC)

Yes (number TBC) Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, 4K/144Hz, 4K/165Hz

LG W6 launch pricing:

LG OLED77W6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED83W6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG M6

The M6 has not been officially announced, but it was mentioned in passing in a pre-CES briefing we attended.

Unless LG really decides to mix things up, we assume the M6 will be more or less identical to the W6 but without the ultra-thin design. This includes the new wireless Zero Connect box that is smaller than that of the M5, as well as an increase to a 4K/165Hz refresh rate.

The M6 is also likely to have the same panel tech and performance as the W6 and G6, including the same second-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel and Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor.

LG M6 specification:

Sizes: TBC

TBC Display type: TBC

TBC Resolution: TBC

TBC Processor: TBC

TBC Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: TBC

LG W6 launch pricing:

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG G6

LG's 2026 flagship will feature a second-generation version of the Primary RGB Tandem panel found in last year's G5.

LG also claims that the G6 can go 20 per cent brighter than the G5, as part of the TV's “Hyper Radiant Colour Technology”. This also includes improvements to black levels and colours when the TV is viewed in a room with ambient lighting.

There's also the new Gen 3 version of LG’s Alpha 11 processor, which will improve processing across the board, particularly in relation to 4K upscaling.

LG G6 specification:

Sizes: 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch

48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch Display type: Second-generation Four Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED (55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models), WOLED (48- and 97-inch models)

Second-generation Four Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED (55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models), WOLED (48- and 97-inch models) Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 11 Gen 3

Alpha 11 Gen 3 Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes (x4)

Yes (x4) Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, 4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM

LG G6 launch pricing:

LG OLED48G6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED55G6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED65G6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED77G6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED83G6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED97G6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG C6

The biggest news about the C6 is that it will sport the new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel technology – but only on the 77- and 83-inch versions. It seems likely that this will be the older panel found on the G5 last year, rather than the second-generation version of the G6.

All C6 models will receive the Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor, though, which is LG's flagship chip.

There's also support for 4K gaming up to 165Hz complete with VRR, as well as Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

LG C6 specification:

Sizes: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch

42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch Display type: Four Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED (77- and 83-inch models only), WOLED (all other models)

Four Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED (77- and 83-inch models only), WOLED (all other models) Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 11 Gen 3

Alpha 11 Gen 3 Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes (x4)

Yes (x4) Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, 4K/144Hz, 4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM

LG C6 prices:

LG OLED42C6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED48C6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED55C6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED65C6: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED77C6H: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED83C6H: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG B6

Once again, the B6 has not yet been officially announced, but was mentioned during a pre-CES briefing. For example, LG stated that the G6 would be 3.9x brighter than the entry-level B6.

Our assumption for the B6 is that the panel technology will be very similar to the B5's ‘standard’ OLED panel, but we will likely see an improvement on last year's Alpha 8 Gen 2 processor.

We're also hoping for a 42-inch model to provide an even more accessible entry point to LG's OLED range.

LG B6 specification:

Sizes: TBC

TBC Display type: TBC

TBC Resolution: TBC

TBC Processor: TBC

TBC Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: TBC

LG B6 launch pricing:

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Gallery TV

(Image credit: LG)

Marketed as a “lifestyle” option, the Gallery TV is an attempt to take on Samsung's The Frame Range.

The Gallery TV is an LCD set with a Mini LED backlight, with LG's Alpha 7 AI processor under the hood. This suggests that the performance will be on a par with LG's entry-level and mid-range backlit sets

The main selling point, then, is the design, which is intended to replicate a picture frame, complete with a white bezel or an optional add-on lightwood frame. LG has been promoting its Gallery+ service with this TV, which provides it with works of art to display when not in use.

The Gallery TV is available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, but no further technical details have been released.

The Gallery TV specification:

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch

55-inch, 65-inch Display type: Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 7 AI

Alpha 7 AI Sound: AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2ch)

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2ch) HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: TBC

The Gallery TV launch price:

LG 77-inch The Gallery TV: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG 83-inch The Gallery TV: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

MORE:

Check out the news on LG's new Sound Suite Dolby Atmos system, Gallery TV and MRGB95 RGB Mini LED model

We've seen Samsung's new flagship OLED TV in action – check out our Samsung S95H hands-on

Here are the best TVs you can buy right now