Brand loyal to Panasonic? We can't blame you. You'll want top check out two of the company's best TVs, then...

Panasonic has been no stranger to What Hi-Fi? TV Awards over the years, from the company's class-leading plasma TVs, which are sadly no longer with us, to more recent LED, 4K and OLED TVs

Whether you're after an affordable 58in 4K HDR TV or a more premium offering, we've found a Panasonic TV that's worthy of our recommendation. Read on to see the best the brand has to offer.

And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Under £1000

Panasonic TX-58DX802

This big-screen bargain offers excellent 4K performance and pretty decent sound, too.

Reasons to Buy

Fine 4K picture
Built-in soundbar

Reasons to Avoid

Impractical stand
Lacks dark detail
Better rivals
Read the full Panasonic TX-58DX802 review

Under £2000

Panasonic TX-55EZ952B

One of Panasonic's most affordable 4K OLED TVs to date and an impressive picture to boot.

SPECIFICATIONS

4K HDR | OLED | Firefox OS

Reasons to Buy

Detailed, balanced and natural picture
Deep OLED blacks
Good for gamers
Firefox OS is simple but intuitive
Freeview Play for catch-up content

Reasons to Avoid

HDR content lacks the contrast and punch of rivals
Complex set-up process
Read the full Panasonic TX-55EZ952B review