Panasonic has been no stranger to What Hi-Fi? TV Awards over the years, from the company's class-leading plasma TVs, which are sadly no longer with us, to more recent LED, 4K and OLED TVs
Whether you're after an affordable 58in 4K HDR TV or a more premium offering, we've found a Panasonic TV that's worthy of our recommendation. Read on to see the best the brand has to offer.
And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.
MORE: Best TVs 2018
Under £1000
Panasonic TX-58DX802
This big-screen bargain offers excellent 4K performance and pretty decent sound, too.
Reasons to Buy
Fine 4K picture
Built-in soundbar
Reasons to Avoid
Impractical stand
Lacks dark detail
Better rivals
Under £2000
Panasonic TX-55EZ952B
One of Panasonic's most affordable 4K OLED TVs to date and an impressive picture to boot.
SPECIFICATIONS
4K HDR | OLED | Firefox OS
Reasons to Buy
Detailed, balanced and natural picture
Deep OLED blacks
Good for gamers
Firefox OS is simple but intuitive
Freeview Play for catch-up content
Reasons to Avoid
HDR content lacks the contrast and punch of rivals
Complex set-up process