How we test and review products on What Hi-Fi?

How we test

Everything we review is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our three custom-built, state-of-the-art test rooms in Reading and Bath. We put more AV and hi-fi kit through its paces than any other publication and review everything from small portable speakers to large home cinema systems. If it plays audio or video, then we're interested.

All products that pass through our test room doors are tested in comparison with rival products in the same price category, so that everything we review is in the context of other products in that sector of the market. We keep a warehouse full of kit so that we always have benchmark products to hand when we need them.

All our review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole – not an individual reviewer. Each product will be listened to or viewed by several members of the review team, who will then discuss the final verdict before it appears in the magazine or on the website. This ensures we reach a consensus verdict.

No manufacturer or PR is ever shown a review prior to publication, and our advertising department never knows what the test verdicts are before the magazine is published or a review appears online.

If you want to learn more about how What Hi-Fi? tests, you can find the reviewing process explained and discussed in the following video...

Our experienced in-house reviewers

We’re the only UK-based brand to have a dedicated team of in-house reviewers all working in the same acoustically treated test rooms. This gives us complete control over how products are tested and the environment in which they are tested, to ensure each product is given a fair test.

The team has more than 100 years of collective experience reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics. So you can rest assured that all What Hi-Fi? reviews are fair, honest and accurate, and brought to you by the most experienced team in the business.

Our dedicated state-of-the-art test rooms

We have three dedicated test rooms in Reading and Bath, where everything is tested, save for any products, such as wireless headphones or portable music players, that inherently require testing in different environments.

We have a hi-fi test room, an AV test room and a multi-purpose TV test room, each housing a world-class reference system whose performance our reviewers know inside out. Knowing the sound of a room’s reference system, and the room itself, is hugely important when it comes to reviewing any new product.

The products are also tested alongside price-compatible kit, allowing us to gauge how they perform with the products with which they're most likely to be paired.

Our main hi-fi test room (pictured top):

The main hi-fi test room is used for all separates stereo components such as CD players, turntables, amplifiers and stereo speakers. Our current hi-fi reference system includes (but is not limited to):

Naim ND555/555 PS DR music streamer (£20k)

Naim Uniti Core (£1900)

Technics SL-1000R/Kiseki Purple Heart turntable (£17k)

Cyrus Phono Signature/PSX-R2 phono stage (£1900)

Burmester 088/911Mk3 pre/power (£36,150)

ATC SCM50 speakers (£10k)

Analogue, digital and speaker cables from Chord Company and Vertere Acoustics

Our AV test room (pictured above):

The main home cinema room is used for testing AV products such as projectors, home cinema amplifiers, Blu-ray players and soundbars. Our current AV reference system includes (but is not limited to):

Pioneer UDP-LX500 UHD 4K Blu-ray player

Oppo UDP-203 UHD 4K Blu-ray player

Denon AVR-X6700H Dolby Atmos home cinema amp

Epson EH-TW9400 projector

PMC Twenty5.23 surround speaker package with KEF R50 Dolby Atmos speakers

Chord Company cables

Sky Q , 4K streaming and Freeview HD

TV room:

Our multi-purpose TV room is mainly used for testing – you guessed it – TVs. It is here we put TVs through their paces and line two, three or sometimes even four sets next to one another for optimum comparison purposes.

Our star rating system

Complementing every single one of What Hi-Fi?’s reviews, whether published in the monthly magazine or on the What Hi-Fi? website, is a star rating system with a scale of one (1) to five (5) stars.

Every product review is accompanied by a star rating that represents our opinion of the overall performance of the product.

If you land on a product review on the What Hi-Fi? website that doesn't have a star rating, it may be a hands-on review.

Hands-on reviews, which will be clearly marked as such in the headline of the review, are not final product reviews. These are first impressions of a product, typically a newly launched one, and often by a single member of the team who has had the opportunity to attend a briefing or demo session ahead of the full launch.

We don't attach star ratings to these hands-on reviews because they haven't been through the full What Hi-Fi? review procedure in our test rooms. But these hands-on reviews are typically followed by a full review of that product, complete with a star rating and final verdict.

You may also see reviews that originally appeared in Australian Hi-Fi or Sound + Image magazine. Again, they will be clearly marked as such in the Author section and introduction of the review. These are two of What Hi-Fi?’s sister titles in Australia, so do not carry the What Hi-Fi? star rating. Click here for more information about Australian Hi-Fi and Sound + Image.

What Hi-Fi? Awards

For almost 40 years, the What Hi-Fi? Awards has been the ‘Oscars’ of the hi-fi and home cinema industry; a celebration of the very best hi-fi and home cinema products on the market.

Every October, we decorate around 100 products with Best Buy awards, spread across a huge range of product categories and price points. We then pick one stand-out product in each of those categories to receive the ultimate ‘Product of the Year’ gong at the What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony in November. It is then we also announce some special awards too, including Innovation of the Year, Outstanding Contribution and the Readers' Award, as voted for by the readers of What Hi-Fi?

The Product of the Year and Best Buy winners represent the best-value products on the market at that time. And be rest assured that we cover every corner of the market – every product that has already received a five-star review is automatically considered in the What Hi-Fi? Awards judging process and we also give manufacturers the chance to submit brand new products especially for the Awards. Decisions on winners follow weeks of testing, discussion and debate.

Every year we also publish a special Awards issue of the magazine, with both print and digital editions going on sale on the same date as the What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony.

So how can you find latest award-winning products? We have a dedicated What Hi-Fi? Awards website with all the latest winners, as well as those from previous years. Individual reviews of winning products are also flagged as award-winners.