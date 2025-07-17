CEDIA Expo 2025 opens Best of Show Award nominations

What Hi-Fi? has once again partnered with Residential Systems and TWICE to celebrate the most innovative products at this year's CEDIA Expo in September. And entries for the Best of Show Awards are now open.

This prestigious awards programme is an opportunity for your brand to stand apart from the competition in the connected space arena.

CEDIA showcases next-gen products, immersive demos, and innovative technologies in the space, and provides a platform for tech companies to engage with customers.

Here's why you should enter.

All entries will receive a fully licensed nominee badge to use in both digital and print promotions.

to use in both digital and print promotions. Dedicated editorial coverage across participating brands. As a winning entry, you will receive promotional coverage across social media, websites, newsletters and magazines from the official award brands – Residential Systems, TWICE and What Hi-Fi?

As a winning entry, you will receive promotional coverage across social media, websites, newsletters and magazines from the official award brands – Residential Systems, TWICE and What Hi-Fi? Winner marketing assets to further promote your success. You will receive an official award winner's badge, fully licensed to be used with your winning product both domestically and overseas at no additional cost in addition to a winners social assets.

You will receive an official award winner's badge, fully licensed to be used with your winning product both domestically and overseas at no additional cost in addition to a winners social assets. Crystal glass trophies to display your win. Individual trophies will be sent directly to winners after CEDIA, so you can continue celebrating your success after the show.

Entries must be submitted by 23:59 ET on August 22, 2025.

The only criteria for entry is that the company must be exhibiting at the show and the product must be set to ship within 12 months, if it isn’t already available.

As ever, the What Hi-Fi? entries will be judged from a purely home entertainment perspective, Residential Systems entries are judged through the lens of the residential integrator, while TWICE will judge them from a consumer electronics retailer’s point of view.

Winners will be announced on the last day of the show, which is Saturday, September 6.

Interested in entering? Just follow this link and click the Start Your Entry button. You can nominate multiple products if you like – there's no limit on how many entries you submit.

The CEDIA Expo 2023 is set to take place September 3-6 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. Make sure to check back with What Hi-Fi? on the show’s final day, when we’ll announce this year’s winners.

