Amazon Prime Day, or week if we're being totally accurate, is finally here

Which is why the team of home cinema and hi-fi experts at What Hi-Fi? have pulled out all the stops and trawled the stores to create this shortlist of the six top savings to be had this very second.

As always, every deal mentioned here is on a product we’ve fully reviewed and recommend, so we know it will meet its target audience’s needs.

We also price check them to make sure the product hasn’t been cheaper in the past – so you can trust our buying advice.

With that out of the way, here are the top deals we’ve seen and recommend that are live right now.

Cheap Sony earbuds

The Sony WF-C700N are an Award-winning five-star pair of wireless earbuds that, until the arrival of the newer, also five-star, Sony WF-C710N, held a place in our best wireless earbuds guide.

Thanks to a decent Prime Day discount you can now grab a pair for £55 at Amazon. That’s a £45 saving on an already great value set of earbuds. Trust us, you won’t find a better sounding option at this price – we know because we’ve checked.

Sony WF-C700N: was £100 now £55 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N has since been replaced by the new WF-C710N, but at this price they’re still well worth considering. Having used them for testing for many moons, we can personally promise you’ll struggle to find a better sounding set with ANC at the same price.

A Cambridge DAC

If you’re looking for a hugely versatile DAC and headphone amp then we’d strongly recommend considering Amazon’s current Prime Day deal on the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M. You can pick up the five-star, former Award-winning DAC for £279 at Amazon right now.

If you do, you’ll be treated to a versatile and high-performing DAC and headphone amplifier that works with any source and music format, thanks to its support for PCM up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD512.

Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M: was £449 now £279 at Amazon Save £170

This is a hugely versatile DAC and headphone amp that can accommodate every music source you own – or might ever own in the future, for that matter. This definition of 'an oldie but a goodie' remains a solid buy for anyone looking to upgrade their PC/laptop or hi-fi sound.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

A double whammy from WiiM

WiiM is rapidly becoming one of What Hi-Fi? readers’ favourite brands. And while our latest testing proves it doesn’t always get things 100 per cent right – hence the recent smattering of four, not five star reviews – there’s no denying its strong track record in the budget streamers market.

Which is why we’re pleased to report that its already very good value WiiM Pro Plus and step-up WiiM Ultra streamers both have healthy Prime Day discounts.

You can currently buy the WiiM Pro Plus for £175.20 at Amazon (save £43.80). If you have a little extra scratch, the WiiM Ultra is available at Amazon for £279 (save £70).

Both are five star streamers and a great choice for any buyer looking to add streaming smarts to their hi-fi setup offering decent audio and a simple to use interface.

Most buyers who just want to connect it to an amp will be fine with the Pro Plus model. But, if you have a more advanced set-up and need the added connectivity of a HDMI ARC input and a moving magnet phono stage, then the Ultra is the way to go.

A giant LG OLED

Prime Day is synonymous with big discounts on top of the line OLED TVs. That’s no different this year with retailers offering a wealth of hefty discounts on five-star sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more.

But, if you were to ask our editors which they’d go for this very second, it would be Amazon’s current discount on the giant 77-inch LG C4.

You can buy the giant OLED at Amazon right now for £1600 – a sizable £2200 saving on its original price and cheapest we’ve ever seen it sell for.

77-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £3800 now £1600 at Amazon (save £2200)

We haven't specifically reviewed this model, we have tested at the 65-inch LG C4 and loved its rich and vibrant picture, stunning sound quality and excellent UI. And when it comes to the spec sheet, the 77-inch is very similar. A delightful TV for almost £2000 less than its launch price.

While the set has since been superseded by the newer LG C5 as the Korean giant’s premiere step-down OLED, based on our testing with smaller C4 models, last year's set is still a very strong performer, especially at its current price.

For your money you will get a giant OLED with flawless gaming specifications, excellent app support and reliable, immersive picture quality that’s more than good enough for most movie fans. So much so that we still recommend the C4 line in our main best OLED TV buying guide.

One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbar systems

No Prime Day is complete with at least a few Dolby Atmos soundbar deals. And this year we’ve already seen dozens of great discounts land.

But, of them all, the most tempting is on Samsung’s Q990D soundbar system, which is available at Amazon now for £749 – a chunky drop on its original £1699 RRP and the second best price we’ve ever seen it go for.

Save £950 Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £749 at Amazon The Samsung Q990D is a complete Dolby Atmos surround-sound system in a box that'll take your TV's sound to a new level. With an 11.1.4 speaker offering, you'll get large, immersive, three-dimensional sound that we highly rate. Plus, the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 inputs is great news for gamers. Five stars

Although, like the C4 above, it’s no longer the latest option in its maker’s line, being replaced with the newer Samsung Q990F to which we just gave five-stars, it is still a great performer.

Featuring a reliable soundbar that seamlessly pairs with wireless satellite surrounds and a subwoofer, it continues to be an excellent choice for movie fans that can’t, or don’t want to, accommodate a full-fat Atmos multi-speaker set-up.

To this day its dynamic, weighty and detailed room-filling sound is among the best you’ll find.

