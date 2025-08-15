The BenQ W1800 is somewhat of an underrated gem in the world of home cinema projectors, which might sound odd considering we've bestowed upon it three prestigious What Hi-Fi? Awards.

However, it often gets forgotten amongst the competition, but I can vouch that this unassuming and fairly compact projector is very good indeed.

It's also priced fairly competitively: we reviewed it at £1099 initially, which is fairly affordable when you take the wider 4K projector market into account. We said that this projector proves that "proper home cinema doesn’t have to cost the earth", and we stand by that statement.

So, when we spotted this deal at Richer Sounds, we were reminded of just how good this plucky little beamer is. You can snap it up for £949 right now through Richer Sounds' VIP Membership programme; it's free to join and well worth doing if you're looking to score the top savings.

Save £150 BenQ W1800: was £1,099 now £949 at Richer Sounds The BenQ W1800 is an extremely likeable 4K projector that doesn't break the bank. It delivers an impressively cinematic image in a compact package that could be right at home in either a dedicated home cinema set-up or perched on a coffee table. It does feature built-in speakers, but we'd recommend avoiding them where possible, though it's rare to find a projector with built-in speakers that are actually worth using.

The BenQ W1800 scored the full five stars in our review, thanks to its unexpectedly cinematic image considering the price and size of the unit.

We were immediately struck by its "natural, richly nuanced and remarkably well balanced" colours, which appeared to be consistent across various picture modes, including Filmmaker mode.

That balanced and subtle presentation is also felt with HDR video; we stated that other projectors at this price range can push HDR performance a bit harder, especially where brightness is concerned, but the W1800's subtleties are a greater asset.

Finally, this projector's light control is not to be underestimated. We noted in our full review that it helped to add a sense of sharpness and solidity to the image, resulting in an image that truly looks 4K; that might sound redundant, but when we're talking about images that stretch to up to 200 inches diagonally, then it's an important factor to consider.

It's not a perfect projector, for instance, the sound system is a bit weak (though that's commonplace for built-in projector sound systems), and there are no gaming features or built-in streaming.

However, if you're after a great-value 4K projector that offers an excellent picture with very little fuss required, then the W1800 is for you. And at a £150 discount right now, it might be the best time to add it to your home cinema set-up.

