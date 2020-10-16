Best projector deals and early Black Friday sales: big savings on a big picture

Decided to upgrade from a TV to a projector? Or looking to swap out your existing projector? The good news is two-fold: you've come to the right place, and this time of year is something of a sweet spot for buyers. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are just around the corner, meaning discounts galore on all kinds of projectors, from well-known retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

We've rounded-up not only the cheapest prices on some of the very best projectors on the market that we've tried and tested, but also the pick of the other projector deals on offer. If we haven't reviewed the projector in question, we'll use our knowledge of the market to let you know what we think of the deal.

Let's see what's available.

Epson 2150 V11H852 $899 $699 at Best Buy Epson's 1080p wireless model has a massive $200 off at Best Buy. It's not 4K, but then at this price that would be asking a lot. With a maximum screen size of 300 inches, it'll provide a true home cinema experience any night of the week.View Deal

Vankyo Leisure 470 Mini $149 $129 at Best Buy This Vankyo connects to your tablet or smartphone over wi-fi and shows its content at up to 250 inches across. Its native resolution is 1280 x 720, but it supports 1080p Full HD content too.View Deal

Epson EF-100 $999 $899 at Crutchfield There's $100 off this portable laser projector right now. It's simple to set up and store, and gives bright, lively HD images. An Android TV dongle comes in the box, too – plug into the projector's HDMI port and get streaming.View Deal

