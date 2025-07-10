We are almost at the end of Amazon Prime Day, but that does not mean there are no deals left to snap up. From some of the best TVs on offer to an array of excellent projectors on sale, there's still something for everyone.

And, speaking of the latter, this deal on the Nebula X1 is quite tempting with £400 of savings. You can get the 4K projector for £1800 at Amazon right now.

When we reviewed it, the X1 impressed with its clear sound by projector standards as well as its three-dimensional picture. If you are hunting for a premium projector to spice up your home cinema system, this discount is worth another look.

Nebula X1 was £2200 now £1800 at Amazon (save £400)

Offering a 4K resolution and a claimed 3500 ANSI lumens of brightness, the Nebula X1 provides "rich and clear sound" with a "vibrant and three dimensional picture." With £400 off, this is quite the temptation.

Four stars

This four-star model is a far cry from cheaper projectors such as the Xgimi MoGo 4 and the brand's own Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air.

The triple-laser X1 projector boasts a 4K resolution, a claimed 3500 ANSI lumens of brightness and it can supposedly project an image up to 300 inches in size.

It also offers an easy set-up experience, with Nebula's AI Spatial Adaptation auto set-up that includes real-time autofocus, keystone correction, ambient light adaptation and wall colour adaptation.

For your streaming needs, the Nebula features the Google TV platform with Netflix built in. You can choose to download all the usual suspects, including Channel 4, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+, Netflix, ITVX and Amazon Prime Video. BBC iPlayer is not available, though you can at least cast it to the projector from your phone as a workaround.

But what about its picture quality? During testing, we found that the "X1’s vibrant colour presentation and depth do provide an impressively immersive experience that feels cinematic."

One of the biggest surprises came when listening to its audio quality, as the sound is rich and full-bodied for a projector. We noted: "The Nebula X1’s audio makes it stand out from the crowd, as it is rare we have found a projector that can pack such a punch in terms of bass."

The projector's occasional noisy picture and inconsistent motion handling held it back from receiving a five-star recommendation from us, but still earned four stars for its overall performance.

So, if you are looking for a 4K projector with a simple set-up and impressively punchy audio, the Nebula X1 could be the pick for you this Prime Day.

