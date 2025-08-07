Xgimi's latest portable projector is discounted for a limited time – don't miss out!

Xgimi's latest portable projector is one of our favourite beamers from the Chinese AV company to date, thanks to its punchy image, built-in streaming smarts, and integrated battery; all of which make it an ideal option for anyone hoping to turn their garden into an outdoor cinema.

We reviewed it at £509; however, Amazon currently has a limited-time deal which knocks £80 off the price, dropping it to just £429.

You don't have long to claim this deal, as it's set to end on the 17th of August, so don't delay if you're planning on picking this plucky portable projector up.

One of the biggest draws of the MoGo 4 is its incredibly compact and easy-to-use design. By twisting the body out, the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand.

There's also a small remote that is attached to the side of the projector, which is ideal for those taking it on the go who don't want to carry the larger remote in case it gets lost.

In terms of picture, the Xgimi projector provides a solid and impactful overall image.

When watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes during testing, for example, we noted: "The MoGo 4 does a good job with the deep blacks, as well as making sure there is a decent amount of detail in the lighter shades."

The MoGo 4 uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual streaming suspects, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

As for AV-specific features, the MoGo 4 sports a 1080p resolution via a DLP chipset, with HDR10 support on top. Sound-wise, it features a 2.6W Harman Kardon sound system, with Bluetooth support allowing you to connect a phone to use the projector as a wireless speaker.

If you are looking for a small but mighty projector at a discount for casual movie nights, the MoGo 4 could be for you at this price.

