As a self-declared filmaholic, I have been absolutely spoiled by the movie offerings at the cinema this year. From impressive directorial debuts to glorious returns from old-school masters, there have been a huge range of releases that have made me feel hopeful for the future of movie-making.

There are plenty of films from the year that I didn't manage to watch (One Battle After Another and It Was Just An Accident are at the top of my watchlist). I also saw a whole host of movies that were a delight to watch, but did not quite make it to the top of my list.

But the following five films are the ones that truly stood out to me as the best releases of this year, and I can tell I will be revisiting them for many years to come.

Keep reading to find out which ones fell completely flat…

Sinners

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We have sung the praises of Ryan Coogler's Sinners plenty of times already, so it will be little surprise to regular readers that this release has made the list. The film is a glorious amalgam of genres, combining elements of horror, period drama and thriller.

Set in the 1930s, the film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B Jordan) who have returned to the Jim Crow South to have a fresh start. When they open their own juke joint, though, evil follows them.

The evil in question? Vampires. Drawn by their cousin Sammy’s (portrayed by newcomer Miles Caton) ability to summon spirits from the past and future, the supernatural creatures decide to join the party.

Ludwig Göransson's soundtrack really steals the show here, with the score primarily featuring a historically accurate guitar that Sammy plays in the film. Paired with the visually striking cinematography and emotive performances, Sinners is a breath of fresh air that is a welcome addition to the horror canon.

Buy Sinners on 4K Blu-ray at HMV

Stream Sinners on Apple TV

Sorry, Baby

Sorry, Baby | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Sorry, Baby certainly did not get the same marketing push as many of the other films on this list, but this unexpected indie gem was a joy to watch from start to finish.

It follows Agnes (played by Eva Victor, who also wrote and directed), who is struggling to find her feet after a terrible event at university. When her best friend Lydie (portrayed by Naomi Ackie) comes up to visit with news of her pregnancy, Agnes realises how stuck she has been and must figure out how to move forward.

It feels special when you can tell a film is someone's passion project, and that feeling is definitely present in Sorry, Baby. Victor's exploration of life after something bad happens is bittersweet but ultimately inspiring, and the clever deadpan humour helps to keep the story hopeful even in the darkest moments.

If you didn't catch this one when it was first released, I would highly recommend giving it a go now.

Stream Sorry, Baby on Apple TV

Bugonia

BUGONIA - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters October 24 - YouTube Watch On

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has been on a roll for the last few years, releasing three films in the span of three years. Not many directors at his level can say that right now! And Bugonia is an incredibly strong entry to Lanthimos' filmography, offering the director's trademark mix of absurdity and dark humour.

The film is a remake of the South Korean cult classic Save The Green Planet!, and that same quirkiness is very much continued with Lanthimos' reimagining of the tale. Jesse Plemons plays Teddy, a frazzled conspiracy theorist who is convinced CEO Michelle (portrayed by Emma Stone) is an alien sent to destroy Earth. After kidnapping her with the help of his cousin (played brilliantly by newcomer Aidan Delbis), the three are stuck in an unlikely and uncomfortable situation that can only get worse.

As you can imagine from that premise, there is plenty of opportunity for Lanthimos' trademark black comedy to make many appearances. Plemons' Teddy expertly treads the line between sympathetic and terrifying, and the absurdity of the situation makes for a brilliantly bizarre viewing experience.

Pre-order Bugonia on 4K Blu-ray at Amazon

A Real Pain

A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Going on holiday with your family can be both a blessing and a burden. And there are few films that encapsulate that feeling quite like A Real Pain, co-starring Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the film.

When Eisenberg's tightly-wound David embarks on a trip to Poland with his enthusiastic yet unpredictable cousin Benji (portrayed brilliantly by Kieran Culkin), the pair follow a Jewish heritage tour to honour their late grandmother. But their mismatched personalities and family drama quickly turn the journey into more of a trek than a holiday.

This could have been a purely toe-curling viewing experience, as Benji breaks all sorts of unspoken social rules and constantly teeters on the line between charming and infuriating. Eisenberg's surprisingly sharp and clever script, however, is filled with humour that helps to make the characters feel like real people. It's certainly not a relaxing watch, but it's a gripping film from start to finish. Plus, it boasts a refreshingly tight runtime of 90 minutes.

Buy A Real Pain on Blu-ray at HMV

Stream A Real Pain on Disney+

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Director Rian Johnson (known for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper) seems to have found a winning formula with Knives Out, and Wake Up Dead Man is an incredible third entry to the unofficial trilogy.

Where the first Knives Out is set in the peak of autumn and the second takes place in dazzling sun, this film takes us to the deepest depths of winter with an air of gloom and suspense hanging over each frame.

The murder in question this time is that of Josh Brolin's cantankerous priest, Monsignor Wickes, who is mysteriously slain in an empty church storage room during a service. All the signs point to young priest Jud, played by Josh O'Connor, but, as with all the Knives Out entries, there is more to the story than meets the eye.

It's a tale of countless turns and gasp-worthy plot twists that should delight crime buffs and cinephiles alike.

Stream Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix

The worst 5 films of 2025

While some absolute bangers came out in 2025, there's no denying there were also a few big stinkers. I don't think there's such a thing as a film completely devoid of entertainment, but these are the movies that certainly hit a bum note this year.

Let's dig in...

War Of The Worlds

WAR OF THE WORLDS | Amazon Prime Official Trailer (2025) - Ice Cube - YouTube Watch On

H.G. Wells' sci-fi novel War of the Worlds has been remade countless times since its release in 1898, from Steven Spielberg’s 2005 blockbuster to the infamous radio production that many mistook for a real broadcast back in 1938.

This entry, starring Ice Cube, is the latest to tackle the story and is arguably the worst attempt to date. It has garnered an eye-watering 20 per cent on the Rotten TomatoesPopcornmeter, and an even worse four per cent rating on the Tomatometer.

The film takes place almost entirely over a computer screen which gives it an incredibly low-budget feel, and not in a good way. After all, the thrill of a mouse moving from one side of the screen to the other can only go so far.

We are also treated to a bombardment of product placement that makes the film borderline unwatchable, with Amazon Prime's delivery service playing a suspiciously big part in the film's climax. Take my advice and give it a swerve.

Honey Don't!

HONEY DON'T! - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters August 22 - YouTube Watch On

As a fan of Margaret Qualley and the crime genre in general, I was so excited for Ethan Coen's Honey Don't! when I saw the trailer back in May. Plus, the premise sounded genuinely riveting.

When small-town private investigator Honey (played by Qualley) discovers a series of strange deaths are tied to a mysterious cult led by Chris Evans' Reverend Drew, she is drawn into a web of darkness that becomes difficult to escape from. This could have been Knives Out meets Drive Away Dolls (a much more engaging film also directed by Coen).

Instead, Honey Don't! offers a confused and jumbled plot that takes a dramatic shift every five minutes, and seems to go on for a lifetime despite its tight 90-minute runtime. It never really feels like a resolution is reached, either, with the third act coming to an unexpected halt and the credits rolling before you can register what you just witnessed.

Honey, please don't.

The Mastermind

THE MASTERMIND | Official Trailer | Now Streaming on MUBI - YouTube Watch On

This is Josh O'Connor's second appearance on the list, this time down at the bottom of the pack. He stars in The Mastermind as James, a struggling family man who comes up with a plan to steal four paintings from his local gallery. With the help of two hapless companions, he smuggles the art out successfully but is quickly relegated to a life on the run.

The film started off strong in the first half hour as the heist goes awry with hilarious consequences. But it never really picks up steam from there, slowing down to a more meandering pace that left me wanting more.

Some might enjoy its slow-paced, ponderous feel, but for me, it was an effort to stop checking my watch every 10 minutes.

Stream The Mastermind on Apple TV

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps I should not have been surprised that the seventh feature-length instalment to the Jurassic Park canon is not a cinematic masterpiece, but it didn't have to be this bad.

The film takes place decades after the original, where dinosaurs now live among us in the wild but have almost died out due to the unsuitable environment. But an odious pharmaceutical company suspects the DNA of some of the dinos left on a remote island can be used to create a ground-breaking medicine. They deploy a group of experts to extract the DNA from the creatures, including Scarlett Johansson's stony-faced Zora and a bushy-tailed palaeontologist played by Jonathan Bailey.

It's certainly not without merit, with hair-raising moments of tension as various dinosaurs get dangerously close to taking a bite out of our protagonists. But it's hard to care about who gets eaten when there are simply too many characters who are not doing a whole lot gallivanting around.

Buy Jurassic World: Rebirth on 4K Blu-ray at HMV

Stream Jurassic World: Rebirth on Apple TV

Snow White

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Ah, yes, the scourge upon cinema that is live-action remakes. That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it's hard to deny that Disney appears to be putting most of its efforts into remaking its classic hits instead of investing in new ideas.

The latest example of this comes in the form of Snow White, a remake of the studio's first feature-length animated film that came out in 1937. It does not copy the original's plot blow for blow, at least, with no prince to save the day but a Robin Hood-type who leads a revolution against the Evil Queen (woodenly portrayed by Gal Gadot).

Rachel Zegler does the best with what she is given as the titular character, but even she struggles to eek much excitement from the bland script.

This isn't even the only Disney film to be remade this year, with Lilo And Stitch also hitting the big screen. Let's hope next year holds the prospect of more creative movies to be released under the studio's name.

Buy Snow White on 4K Blu-ray at Amazon

Stream Snow White on Disney+

