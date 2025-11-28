At the start of the month, we asked if you care about Black Friday. And with the big day finally here, 28 days later, you weren’t shy with your opinion on big tech’s yearly shopping event.

No, you, our dedicated readership of cinephiles and audiophiles, in a rare act of solidarity, were nearly totally united in your message that you don’t like Black Friday and the billionaires pushing it – outside of one big exception.

Here’s what you told us.

You buy what you want, when you want

The consistent message we immediately got is that you don’t like, or are indifferent to Black Friday, especially when buying hi-fi.

This was gruffly stated by reader AndyC405, who was one of the first to reply to our question and wrote: “I don't care about Black Friday – I buy what I want to buy, when I want to buy it.”

AndyC405 was far from alone in his dislike of the event and marketing efforts by big tech manufacturers. Reader MusicSloth argued many of the products being pushed are old and not of interest to “discerning” enthusiasts, such as himself.

“A lot of the products that are heavily discounted during Black Friday Week are usually end-of-line or last year's model that companies are eager to empty out of their warehouses to make room for the latest ranges of new models,” wrote MusicSloth.

“Plus, there is a lot of tat [gotten] rid of by selling to uneducated people who think that if a product has 75 per cent off the RRP, it must be a bargain when in reality it is just rubbish.”

Reader, David Falkner, added it’s always best to buy what you “want” rather than pivot to something else just because it’s slightly cheaper during Black Friday.

“Better to buy something you really need and is more suitable rather than just buying something based on price – no price can make up for a product that falls short once the novelty has worn off.”

Graham Harvey agreed, adding it’s also worth remembering Black Friday is one of many sales events throughout the year so you don't need to limit your shopping to it.

“All of my current kit I've bought at discount prices at various times from a local dealer when in a sale, with the exception of a pre-amp. Black Friday has little to [no] impact on my purchases.”

But there is one exception

Despite the negativity towards hi-fi, there was one category we regularly cover that proved to be an exception with our readers: OLED TVs.

This started with reader, adam.dasz, who told us: “I personally have bought my last two TVs off the back of Black Friday sales. With a slight caveat. Many retailers will offer a price match guarantee within 30 days of purchase. This means if you buy a product for what appears to be a good price, only to see it go cheaper during the Black Friday week, you can go back and reclaim the difference.”

Reader, Simon Tompkins, agreed, telling us, “just with TVs”. But even then, he caveated that most people are best buying when they need a new set, or have spotted one that is a true upgrade on what they currently have, rather than waiting for Black Friday specifically.

Our hot take

Black Friday always brings a lot of tat, as our readers say, but it also always has a few very good deals, on hi-fi as well. Jump over to our best Black Friday hi-fi deals live hub, and you’ll see plenty of examples right now.

But we also agree it’s always worth going slow and steady and remembering you don’t have to buy something during the event. As we said in our Black Friday survival guide, it’s best to be prepared and have a short list of products you’ve researched and that you know meet your needs. Otherwise, you can make a mistake and quickly end up with buyer’s remorse.

We also agree that OLED TVs are one of the most consistent categories that get hefty discounts during Back Friday. This is especially true this year, where we’ve seen amazing savings on the Award-winning LG C5 and Sony Bravia 8 II. We've attached two of the best that are live right now below.

So if you see a good deal on a product you want during Black Friday and can afford it, there’s no reason not to pull the trigger. Just remember, you don’t have to…

