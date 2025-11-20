Black Friday is upon us!

Actually, the real Black Friday is next week, on 28th November, but most of the specialist retailers launched their Black Friday sales at the start of the month, and Amazon has begun its Black Friday event today.

So, yes, Black Friday is now in full swing, which means there are tempting TV deals galore available right now.

But just because Amazon's the biggest retailer and the force behind the modern version of Black Friday doesn't mean it's the best place to find a great TV deal.

Sure, there are some very good TV deals available at Amazon right now, but if you want the very best deal on one of the very best OLED TVs, I suggest you check out Richer Sounds.

I've manually checked the prices at Amazon and all the other best retailers, both specialist and mainstream, and if you're after an LG C5 or Sony Bravia 8 II, Richer Sounds is currently the cheapest of the lot.

Why am I specifically flagging the C5 and Bravia 8 II? Simple – they're my two favourite TVs of the year and the sets I recommend to anyone looking for a premium model.

And what qualifies me to make these recommendations? Well, I've been reviewing TVs for almost two decades now, and I head up the TV review team at What Hi-Fi?, so I like to think I know a great TV when I see one.

The C5 is, as with most previous LG C-series OLEDs, a near-perfect combination of performance, features and price, while the Bravia 8 II is essentially a dream TV, with a next-gen QD-OLED panel, great sound (by TV standards), and the best picture processing in the business.

Buy one of these TVs and you'll be set for years. Just don't buy it from Amazon, as you'll be paying more than you have to.

Just bear in mind that these Richer Sounds prices require you to input a code at checkout, but that code is boldly visible, in bright red, on each TVs respective product page. Just click or tap the links above or below, and you'll see it right there.

Best OLED TV deals

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £800 Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch: was £2,499 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Lowest-ever price: £1799

The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.

Price check: £1799 at Amazon

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save 33% Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch: was £2,999 now £1,999 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Lowest-ever price: £2199

The 65-inch version of the Bravia 8 II performs just like the 55-inch model, but with a small loss of sharpness (due to the same number of pixels being stretched over a larger area) and a fairly big increase in cinematic epicness. It also sounds even better, thanks to the larger size. If you're umming and ahing over whether to go for the 55- or 65-inch model, I recommend going for the bigger one.

Price check: £2199 at John Lewis (not available at Amazon)

