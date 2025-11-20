If you're hunting at Amazon for the best Black Friday OLED TV deals, you're looking in the wrong place
Amazon's got some good deals, but the very best deals are to be found elsewhere
Black Friday is upon us!
Actually, the real Black Friday is next week, on 28th November, but most of the specialist retailers launched their Black Friday sales at the start of the month, and Amazon has begun its Black Friday event today.
So, yes, Black Friday is now in full swing, which means there are tempting TV deals galore available right now.
But just because Amazon's the biggest retailer and the force behind the modern version of Black Friday doesn't mean it's the best place to find a great TV deal.
Sure, there are some very good TV deals available at Amazon right now, but if you want the very best deal on one of the very best OLED TVs, I suggest you check out Richer Sounds.
I've manually checked the prices at Amazon and all the other best retailers, both specialist and mainstream, and if you're after an LG C5 or Sony Bravia 8 II, Richer Sounds is currently the cheapest of the lot.
Why am I specifically flagging the C5 and Bravia 8 II? Simple – they're my two favourite TVs of the year and the sets I recommend to anyone looking for a premium model.
And what qualifies me to make these recommendations? Well, I've been reviewing TVs for almost two decades now, and I head up the TV review team at What Hi-Fi?, so I like to think I know a great TV when I see one.
The C5 is, as with most previous LG C-series OLEDs, a near-perfect combination of performance, features and price, while the Bravia 8 II is essentially a dream TV, with a next-gen QD-OLED panel, great sound (by TV standards), and the best picture processing in the business.
Buy one of these TVs and you'll be set for years. Just don't buy it from Amazon, as you'll be paying more than you have to.
Just bear in mind that these Richer Sounds prices require you to input a code at checkout, but that code is boldly visible, in bright red, on each TVs respective product page. Just click or tap the links above or below, and you'll see it right there.
Best OLED TV deals
Lowest-ever price: £949
The 48-inch LG C5 is a brilliant small-ish OLED TV. We gave it a five-star review for its bright, punchy picture and flawless gaming specs, and it's become the TV we recommend for most people.
Price check: £1025 at Amazon
Lowest-ever price: £1050
The LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award-winner, and for good reason. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked features – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is an exceptional OLED TV.
Price check: £1099 at Amazon
Lowest-ever price: £1449
The LG C5 is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced movie picture quality, and gaming specs and performance that even flagship rivals can't match. And, right now, Richer Sounds is offering it for vastly less than other retailers, including Amazon.
Price check: £1499 at Amazon
Lowest-ever price: £2099
Bigger is always better, right? If you agree with that sentiment, we suggest checking out the 77-inch LG C5. The set shares the same core DNA as its smaller siblings and has had a hefty sum knocked off its price thanks to this stellar deal.
Price check: £2199 at Amazon
Lowest-ever price: £3499
If you want the absolute biggest version of the LG C5, this is it. Honestly, the price rise is proportionally much bigger than the increase in inches from the 77-inch model, but there's no beating size when it comes to home cinema.
Price check: £3699 at Amazon
Lowest-ever price: £1799
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.
Price check: £1799 at Amazon
Lowest-ever price: £2199
The 65-inch version of the Bravia 8 II performs just like the 55-inch model, but with a small loss of sharpness (due to the same number of pixels being stretched over a larger area) and a fairly big increase in cinematic epicness. It also sounds even better, thanks to the larger size. If you're umming and ahing over whether to go for the 55- or 65-inch model, I recommend going for the bigger one.
Price check: £2199 at John Lewis (not available at Amazon)
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
